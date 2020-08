These kitchen regulars are rich in sulphur which detoxifies your liver of toxic metals like lead and arsenic.

A recent UNICEEF report reveals that more than 275 million Indian kids live with dangerously high levels of lead in the blood. Going by the global standards, the safe limit of this toxic metal is considered to be five micrograms per decilitre of blood. A quantity higher than this can result in lead poisoning, a condition that can be the culprit behind delayed developmental milestones, loss of IQ points, brain and neurological damage among others, in kids. Apart from lead, there are other toxic, heavy metals that can enter our body through soil, air, water, food and household items, triggering metal toxicity. Some of the worst offenders include arsenic, mercury and nickel. Metal poising can come with serious and potentially fatal health consequences like physical, muscular, and neurological degeneration, autoimmune disorders and even cancer. In some cases, it can be the culprit behind anaemia, digestive disorders and sleep issues too. That is why you need a heavy metal detox if you are diagnosed metal poisoning. Also Read - Detoxify your blood with the right foods

HEAVY METAL DETOX: HOW DOES IT WORK?

People with heavy metal poisoning may need metal detox to ward off the life-threatening consequences of the condition. This is the process through which toxic metals are removed from the body. Also Read - 5 foods to detoxify your system

HERBS AND FOODS FOR HEAVY METAL DETOX

Doctors normally use a therapy known as chelation therapy and certain drugs like penicillamine or dimercaprol, to flush the toxic metals out of the body. These drugs bind with the metals and help in their excretion. However, there are numerous natural ways of heavy metal detox that you can resort to if you’ve been diagnosed with. Here, we shed light on the foods, herbs and spices that will help you get rid of the toxic metals in your body. However, you need to consult your doctor while taking them.

Cilantro: This herb is one of the best options for detoxification when used along with others. It reduces the build-up of heavy toxic metals like mercury and lead in the body.

Vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables: Fruits like oranges, lemons and grapefruit as well as vegetables like spinach, papaya, and broccoli are rich in vitamin C. They work as antioxidants to bring down the damage caused to your body by metal toxicity.

Garlic and onions: These kitchen regulars are rich in sulphur which detoxifies your liver of toxic metals like lead and arsenic.

Flax and chia seeds: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, they aid in the detoxification of your colon, a vital organ in your digestive tract.

FOODS TO AVOID WHILE ON A METAL DETOX

Certain foods can increase your chances of metal poisoning and inflammation, a condition that can foil your efforts at metal detox. Here is a low-down on them.

Fish: Hot favourites like tuna, swordfish, and king mackerel are high on mercury, which affects your health in more ways than one.

Processed foods: They come with harmful additives that may intensify your symptoms of toxicity while decreasing your body’s capacity to detoxify.

Alcohol: It is best to avoid it while you are on heavy metal detox. Too much of alcohol is anyway toxic. Moreover, it may impair your liver’s ability to flush out other toxins.