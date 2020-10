Do you have debilitating pain in your teeth? If yes, then you must be looking for ways to deal with it. While you want to get rid of the pain as soon as possible, sometimes dental drills scare you more than the pain does. If you too are scared of visiting the dentist or simply looking for easy ways to get rid of toothache at home, we have you covered. However, it is vital to know that while these home remedies may work, that pain might persist. In case that happens, make sure you see a dentist regardless of how scared you are. Addressing the issue in time will help keep dental problems at bay. Here are 6 home remedies to help you get rid of toothache at home. Also Read - Unbelievable coconut oil home remedies we bet you didn’t know

Saltwater swishing

Saltwater works as a natural antiseptic that will remove debris around the infected tooth and prevent further infection. Add some salt to a glass of warm water and mix it well. Rinse your mouth for about 30 seconds to kill the harmful bacteria and reduce swelling. Also Read - Use CBD oil as a home remedy for pain, depression and more

Cold compress

Another great way to soothe the pain is a cold compress. To relieve the pain, apply a cold compress on the painful tooth. When you apply a cold compress on the painful area, it constricts the blood vessels, which instantly reduces the pain and helps you get rid of swelling and inflammation. Also Read - Things to keep in mind before visiting your dentist during the pandemic

Garlic

Garlic contains medicinal properties and kills harmful bacteria, causing dental issues and act as a natural pain reliever. Take a garlic clove and crush it to create a paste. Now, apply the paste directly to the area. If you are unable to apply it for long, you can chew a garlic clove.

Clove

Their wonder herb has been used to treat many ailments including toothache since centuries. The science behind it is that it contains eugenol, a mild anesthetic that helps to numb the nerves and reduce inflammation. Just tab a small amount of clove oil onto a cotton swab and apply it directly to the affected area. You can even dilute clove oil with a few drops of carrier oil if you want. Do this a few times a day for effective results.

Peppermint tea bags

Peppermint tea is known for its soothing properties and cooling effect. All you have to do is take a used tea bag and let it cool down. Apply it on the affected area for a couple of minutes. You can also apply it after freezing it. Applying it on the affected area will numb the pain and soothe sensitive gums.

Vanilla extract

Who knew vanilla extract is not just an incredible ingredient to add to the aroma of a delicious cake, but it also helps to relieve a toothache? In fact, it contains alcohol that helps to numb the pain, and its antioxidant properties is an effective healer.

Wheatgrass

Using wheatgrass juice as a mouthwash can work wonders for people suffering from dental problems. It can even relieve inflammation in your mouth and prevent infections. It is high in chlorophyll, which helps to fight harmful bacteria, which causes pain in the teeth.