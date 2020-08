The tiny black Chia seeds is a potent food, which contains many essential nutrients. These are loaded with amazing energy-boosting properties that can give your overall health a boost. Today, thanks to our fast-paced modern lifestyle and the accompanying stress, many chronic ailments have become a part of normal life. To bring down this risk and also cope with diseases, many people today look at natural or home remedies that promise relief without any side-effects. Of course, medical help and treatments are needed and timely treatments are necessary. But side by side, these home remedies can also help you cope with many common conditions. Also Read - 5 foods that are a must in your alkaline diet

Whether it is diabetes or hypertension, obesity or high cholesterol levels, each condition has its own natural remedy. But what if having one food keeps all these health conditions at bay? It is true. Chia seeds can help you deal with a whole lot of diseases naturally and without any side effects. Here we reveal how you can use these tinny seeds to boost overall health naturally.

Control your blood sugar levels

Chia seeds are packed with fibre. This helps in controlling high blood sugar. It can also help you keep your weight under control. It suppresses appetite and keeps you full for a longer period of time. Obesity, as we all know, is a major risk factor for diabetes. Therefore, by helping you lose weight too, chia seeds can help in diabetes management. You can sprinkle some over your salad or just add it to your daily smoothie. It will add flavor to your food and you also get to enjoy the benefits of this food.

Boost your digestive health

These seeds help you to maintain a healthy gut flora. It promotes the growth of healthy bacteria and come loaded with dietary fibre. Just 100-grams of these seeds will give you around 40g of dietary fibre, which is great for digestion. Chia seeds will help regularize your bowel movements and this will boost digestive health. Just soak a teaspoon overnight and have it first thing in the morning for better digestive health.

Improve your heart health

These are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber, iron, and calcium. Omega-3 fatty acids help you maintain your cholesterol levels, which is so necessary to prevent heart attack and stroke. Chia seeds not only regulate cholesterol levels but also lowers blood pressure and reverses oxidative stress. You can eat it raw, add it to cooked dishes or soak it in water and let it sprout.

Make your bones strong

Calcium is an essential nutrient that promotes bone health. Chia seeds are a good source of calcium. In fact, it contains six times more calcium than milk. It also contains boron, which helps metabolize manganese and phosphorus. This gives a boost to bone health too. Have it every day for best benefits. This is a versatile food and you can add it to anything or have it as it is. You will still enjoy the benefits.