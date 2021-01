Cracked heels, also known as callouses, is having dry and thickened skin around the heels. Here are 6 home remedies to get rid of cracked heels.

No one likes to walk around with cracked heels that look neglected. From the moment you wake up to the moment you sleep, your feet are always on the go. While your feet do most of the work all day long, they are also the most neglected part when it comes to skincare. Plus, when you are looking stunning from head to toe, but your feet make you feel embarrassed, that's when you know you should do something about the problem.

Dead skin build-up and dryness leads to cracked heels, but some other reasons may also lead to the problem.

Causes Of Cracked Heels

Cracked heels, also known as calluses, is having dry and thickened skin around the heels. The main reason for having calluses is when you walk, the fat pad under your heel expands and causes calluses. Also Read - Five home remedies to treat and prevent cracked heels

Standing for long hours, walking around barefoot, hot showers, using products that strip the skin of natural oils, climate change is some other factors that can lead to cracked heels.

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels

Cracked heels are never a pleasing sight, which is why you need to address the problem immediately. Here are some home remedies for cracked heels you can try.

Honey

Honey may work as a natural remedy for cracked heels. It has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that can help cleanse wounds and moisturize the skin.

How to use: Add a cup of honey in a bucket of warm water and soak your feet in it. Do it for about 20 minutes and scrub off gently. Do this regularly for soft feet.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is also an excellent solution to the problem. It contains nourishing properties that can help make the skin soft and supple.

How to use: All you need is one tablespoon of olive oil for this remedy. Apply it using a cotton ball and gently massage your feet for 10-15 minutes. Wear socks to cover your feet and wash them after an hour.

Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly acts as a natural moisturizer that reduces water loss from the outer skin. It will make your skin soft and hydrated.

How to use: Apply a thick layer of the petroleum jelly on the affected area to reduce water loss in the skin.

Banana + Avocado

Banana contains properties that help moisturizes cracked heels. Avocado contains vitamin A, E and omega fatty acids that promote wound healing and heal cracked heels.

How to use: Blend half avocado and 1 ripe banana. Bring it to a thick consistency and apply the paste over your heels and feet. Leave it for 15-20 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.

Tip: If you don’t have the time to try out these home remedies, take a good moisturizing lotion or cream and apply it generously on your heels every night. This might help make a difference and give you soft and supple feet.

While these natural ingredients can help treat cracked heels, you must do a patch test prior to application.