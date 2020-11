Weight gain and difficulty in losing weight are big concerns for those suffering from hypothyroidism. When thyroid hormones are low, metabolism slows down, causing weight gain. While there’s no special diet that can help cure thyroid disorders completely, eating a well-balanced diet can definitely help maintain proper thyroid functioning. Also Read - Suffering from thyroid? Try these 5 effective yoga asanas to get rid of the problem

Diet plays an important role in helping you manage the disease. While you may be good at controlling what you eat, it’s also important to think about what you drink. Healthy drinks for people with hypothyroid should be low in calories and rich in nutrients. Also Read - Thyroid inflammation may be behind your anxiety and stress: Deal with it naturally

THE FUNCTION OF THYROID GLAND

The thyroid gland secretes several hormones, including thyroxine (T4). These hormones help regulate metabolism and body temperature among many other things. If your thyroid doesn’t work properly, it can do a whole lot of damage. For instance, when your thyroid makes more hormones than the body needs, it is called hyperthyroidism. By contrast, hypothyroidism is the result of too little thyroid hormone. Also Read - 10 reasons for facial swelling and why you should take it seriously

HEALTHY DETOX DRINKS FOR YOUR THYROID

Thyroid problems can range from small to big depending on when it is getting diagnosed. In most cases, if the thyroid is diagnosed and treated properly, it is possible for the person suffering from the disease to keep it under control. Following a healthy lifestyle that includes physical activities and a nutritious diet can go a long way in maintaining a healthy thyroid. Wondering why so? Well, this is due to the fact that some food contains nutrients that help in improving the health of the thyroid glands. Here are three such detox drinks that you should consume every day. These will not only help your thyroid heal but also support the liver, lymphatic system, and digestive system.

#Lemon Water

Ayurvedic practices believe that drinking warm lemon water helps balance and detoxify your body. The warm water (it should be purified and lukewarm, not boiling) warms up your body while the lemon which is an excellent source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that may help to flush toxins from your body, helps you release excess water (diuretic), boosts your immune system, balances your body’s pH levels because lemons are highly alkalizing, clears up your skin with antioxidants, and even aids weight loss by curbing hunger pains and cravings.

Procedure to make this detox drink – Take a glass full of lukewarm water and squeeze the juice of half a lemon to it. Mix it well and consume it. You can take this thyroid healing drink at midday and again in the late afternoon to cleanse your body of toxins and ensure optimal hydration.

#Celery Juice

Celery (Apium graveolens) is a popular medicinal herb that used conventionally for the treatment of different diseases. Celery is a great source of several nutrients and antioxidants that reduce inflammation, support your thyroid, and overall health. According to a report in Medical Medium, Celery has the ability to cleanse the thyroid of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) toxins – research suggests that there is a possible link between EBV infection and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune disorder. The low-calorie vegetable may also support the production of the thyroid hormone T3.

Procedure to make this detox drink – Take a bunch of celery (clean it well) and blend it in a blender until smooth. Add water as required and strain the juice in a glass. Consume it daily and see the visible results.

#Cucumber Juice

Cucumbers are another important food to include in your thyroid healing “clean” diet. This juice is a rejuvenating tonic that nourishes the kidneys and the lymphatic system to improve the body’s ability to flush health-sapping toxins and detoxify the thyroid gland. Cucumbers also hydrate the lymphatic system.

Procedure to make this detox drink – Take a whole cucumber (try and keep it organic and fresh). With the skin on, cut the cucumber into small cubes and blend it in a blender until smooth. Add water as required and strain the juice in a glass. Have it daily for better results.

NOTE: If you have a thyroid disorder, make sure that you talk to your doctor before making significant dietary changes that could affect your condition.