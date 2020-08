All tea comes from the same plant. The difference lies in the way the leaves are processed. Leaves that are not allowed to ferment at all are called green tea. This is a very healthy beverage that is almost zero-calorie. Green tea has potent anti-aging, antioxidant, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and astringent properties. A cup or two of green tea a day gives you a health boost and offers protection from a range of ailments. It can also help you lose weight. But this beverage also comes with some amazing health benefits. Daily intake of green tea can make your skin glow and hair shine. Here are a few beauty benefits of green tea. Also Read - Avoid these common grooming mistakes that can cause hair fall

It helps you get rid of puffy eyes and dark circles

Green tea contains caffeine. This shrinks the blood vessels and reduces puffiness. At the same time, it also brings down the dilation of the blood vessels under the eyes and gets rid of dark circles. Just soak and chill a couple of tea bags and place it over your eyes for 15 minutes.

It helps you fight acne

This is an antioxidant-rich beverage that can help heal damaged skin. It does so by enabling you to fight the effects of free radicals. Regular intake also suppresses sebum production and reduces inflammation, which are triggers for acne outbreaks. Moreover, the catechins in it have antibacterial properties, which fight acne-causing bacteria and regulate the body's hormone levels to prevent cystic acne. You can also apply green tea topically on your skin to get the benefits.

It reduces fine lines and wrinkles

This contains polyphenols, which can neutralize the damaging effects of free radicals. Sagging skin, age spots, fine lines and wrinkles are often the result of free radicals. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties of green tea helps smooth away wrinkles and fine lines. Soak some green tea leaves, grind it, mix it with some honey. Apply this mask on your face and wash away after 15 minutes with cool water.

You can also treat sunburn with green tea

For this, you have to apply the tea directly to the affected area. Just brew a cup and allow it to cool. Soak a ball of cotton in it and dab your face with it. You can also do this before going out in the sun. The antioxidants offer protection against the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. Tannic acid, theobromine and polyphenols in this beverage soothe and heal sunburned skin. At the same time, the EGCG in green tea prevents skin cancer by inhibiting genes that cause inflammation.

It is good for your hair too

This beverage contains a substance called 5 Alpha-Reductase, which can apparently suppress the production of DHT (Dihydrotestosterone). This hormone is responsible for baldness. You can also rinse your hair with this beverage to stimulate hair growth and get relief from itchy scalp and dandruff. The tannins in green tea reduce oil on the scalp and hair and panthenol and Vitamins C and E condition your hair. This beverage also protects hair from environmental pollution like dust and cigarette smoke.