Hair Care To Skin Care: Try These 4 Effective Home Remedies

Try these effective home remedies.

Tired of buying inffective cosmetics products? Here are some tried and tested home remedies for you.

Every woman dreams of looking beautiful and hence buys many expensive cosmetic products. However, all these products keep increasing your expenses, and their effects and benefits aren't sustainable. In such a situation, you can make all the products at home. Yes, that's right! In just 21 days, you can make homemade products that give you natural beauty. So, let's teach you how to make handmade beauty products in 21 days.

Skin Health

To avoid wrinkles, drink fenugreek tea boil one tablespoon of fenugreek seeds in water. Remove makeup daily with coconut oil or vitamin E instead of chemical-based makeup remover. Include sunflower seeds, almonds, pistachios and flaxseeds in the daily diet for glowing skin. The omega-three fatty acids present in them keep your skin healthy. Those who overeat sweet or salty should control a little. Too much salt and sugar affect the collagen in the skin elastin and collagen help keep our skin toned and wrinkle-free.

Ayurvedic Hair Care

Castor oil is the best remedy for repairing damaged and split hair. Apply to your hair at night and wash your hair in the morning. If your hair looks lifeless and dry, apply olive oil at night. Give essential oil treatment to hair once a month. Lavender, Rosemary, Sandalwood or Nilgiri Oil are the best options. Washing long hair 2-3 times a week is enough. Repeated washing makes hair weak and dry. If you have a problem with hair fall and breakage, then sleep by applying Bhringraj or fennel oil at night.

Oral Beauty

The teeth glowing with pearls add beauty to your vision, so taking special care of oral beauty is essential. Combine roasted alum and rock salt, and brush your teeth with an acacia toothbrush. This increases the brightness of teeth. Clean the teeth weekly by mixing baking soda and bentonite clay tooth powder. Oil pulling also matters a lot in Ayurveda. After waking up in the morning, do oil pulling with virgin coconut or sesame oil? For this, rotate two tsp of oil in the mouth. After removing oil for 10-15 minutes, rinse with warm water. It is not only beneficial for oral health, but it is also necessary for skin health along with digitization.