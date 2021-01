Are you looking for ways to get rid of yellow teeth? Here are 5 home remedies to whiten your teeth.

Nobody likes to look at yellow, tainted teeth. Having a pair of brighter, whiter teeth not only makes you look good but gives you the confidence to smile more. But not everyone is blessed with pearly whites. Also, not everyone has zillions of dollars and a lot of time to get professional treatments. So, what can you do to get a megawatt smile? Well, some home remedies can help. But first, let’s take a look at what causes the problem. Also Read - Natural ways to whiten your teeth

What Causes Yellow Teeth?

Tooth discolouration happens when the colour of your teeth change and don’t look as bright as it should. It can be due to a multitude of reasons, including food choices, poor dental hygiene, smoking, ageing, genetics, environment, and certain medication. Some diseases and treatments can also affect the enamel, which is the outermost layer of your teeth. Also Read - Eat these foods for healthier teeth

Home Remedies To Get White Teeth

If you are suffering from the same problem, here are some home remedies to help you get of yellow teeth. Also Read - Try these natural remedies to whiten your teeth

Oil Pulling

Oil pulling using coconut oil offers many dental health benefits. It helps reduce plaque formation and alleviate the risk of gingivitis, which leads to whitening of teeth.

How to use: Swish a teaspoon of virgin coconut oil in your mouth for about 10 minutes. Do not swallow the oil. Spit it out and rinse your mouth using normal water. Drink a glass of water over it and brush your teeth. You can do this daily for effective results.

Baking Soda

Baking soda contains natural whitening properties that can help you get rid of those pearly whites. This is the main reason why this ingredient is used in many kinds of toothpastes. It is a mild abrasive that helps get rid of the stains.

How to use: Take a teaspoon of baking soda and mix it with a few drops of water to make a thick paste. Brush your teeth using the mixture for a couple of minutes. Rinse your mouth after doing this. Doing this once or twice every day can help you get rid of yellow teeth.

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

ACV is one ingredient that can provide benefits to many parts of your body, including your teeth. It exhibits bleaching properties that can help get rid of the stains and whiten your teeth.

How to use: Take one or two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and mix it in a cup of water. Use the mixture as a mouth rinse for a minute and rinse your mouth with plain water. Do this once daily before brushing your teeth.

Fruit Peels

Some studies have shown that peels of banana, orange and lemon contain citric acid, which can help to whiten your teeth. It also contains antibacterial properties that can help reduce the growth of bacteria in the mouth.

How to use: Take a banana, orange or lemon peel and scrub your teeth with it. Leave it for a minute or two before brushing your teeth. Rinse your mouth with plain water. Do this once daily to see results.

Activated Charcoal

It is believed that activated charcoal can help remove stains, get rid of the bacteria and toxins in the mouth.

How to use: Put some powdered activated charcoal on a toothbrush and gently brush your teeth using small circles for two minutes. Rinse your mouth with water. Be careful around your gums as activated charcoal can be abrasive.

Note: Make sure you consult a professional medical practitioner before using any of the remedies mentioned in the article.