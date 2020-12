A stye can be painful and uncomfortable! These 7 home remedies may ease the pain of the eye stye.

Eye stye, also known as a hordeolum, is like a small, red bump that forms on the inside or outside of the eyelid. There are tiny oil glands present around eyelids and eyelashes. Environmental factors like dirt block the glands, which causes bacterial infection and causes a stye. A weak immunity, high serum lipids, skin conditions like rosacea, makeup and eye products that block the hair follicles of the eye are some of the other risk factors of developing a stye.

Symptoms Of Eye Stye

Pain and swelling

A bump over or around the eyelid

Soreness and itchiness

Increased tear production

Usually, the eye stye disappears on its own within 10 days, but you can speed up its recovery by trying some home remedies.

Home Remedies For Stye

Tea Bags

Placing a warm tea bag over the lid can give you relief from the pain and reduce the swelling. Simply, dip the tea bag in warm water for a few minutes and place it on the affected area. Repeat this thrice a day to get rid of the stye.

Potato

Potato contains anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce the swelling, the pain and prevent infection. Grate 1 small potato and place it in a soft cloth. Place it on the affected eye and let it work its magic for 15 minutes. Do this twice a day for effective results.

Turmeric

A natural antiseptic, turmeric has healing properties that can effectively treat a stye. All you need to do is mix a pinch of turmeric in a glass of water and wash your eyes with it. Do this at least twice a day for a few days to get rid of the problem.

Castor Oil

Castor oil has hydrating and antimicrobial properties that help treat infections of the skin and soothes the pain. Apply castor oil on the affected area using a cotton swab. Leave the oil for about 15 minutes and wash with lukewarm water. Remember not to puncture the stye.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is an effective home remedy to treat eyesores. It will hydrate the eye and help you get rid of the pain and itching. Take some fresh aloe vera juice and place it over the eye. Leave for a few minutes and wash with clean water. You can do this twice a day.

Guava leaves

The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties in guava leaves help relieve the pain and swelling. It will also protect the eyes from getting infected. Boil 4-5 guava leaves and let it cool down. Dip a cloth in this water and place it on the eye stye for about 15 minutes. This will help you get rid of it in no time.

Warm Compress

Take some hot water and soak a cloth in it. Wring out the excess water and place it on the affected eye. Keep it on until it comes down to room temperature. Do this at least thrice daily to soften and drain the eye stye.

Word Of Caution

Eye stye is a common problem that can easily be treated by the remedies mentioned above. However, you must be extra careful. Remove it in case it stings after applying any of the mentioned remedies.