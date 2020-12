Blood blister is marked by a raised pocket of skin with blood in it. Here are 5 home remedies to treat these blisters.

Have you ever noticed a raised pocket of skin with blood in it after your hands get stuck in a door or window? That is what we call a blood blister. It is similar to the ones that have clear fluid inside of them. It can be ugly to look at and extremely painful. If you too are looking for ways to get rid of the annoying red blister on your limbs, then here are some home remedies to help you out.

Home Remedies For Blood Blisters

The ingredients mentioned in the article are easily available and can be used by anyone to heal the wound. However, make sure you do a patch test before using any of the given home remedies. Without further ado, here are some kitchen ingredients to treat blood blisters.

Turmeric

The queen of spices, turmeric contains curcumin, which is a natural antiseptic agent that enhances the healing process by activating the enzymes required for repairing wounds.

How to use: Mix half a tablespoon of turmeric and honey until it reaches a thick consistency. Apply the mixture directly on the blister and let it sit for half an hour before washing it off. Do this at least twice in a day for effective results.

Sandalwood Powder

It contains anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that help alleviate the pain and swelling. It will also help speed up the recovery process and relieve the pain.

How to use: All you need to do is make a smooth paste using 1 teaspoon of sandalwood powder in water. Apply it on the affected area and let it dry for 10-15 minutes. Wipe it off using a damp cloth. Do this twice a day.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is one of the most widely used home remedies that help you get rid of various infections, including blisters. This works because aloe vera gel is a natural anti-inflammatory agent that helps relieve redness and swelling. Moreover, it helps the skin feel hydrated and moist, which helps the skin heal faster.

How to use: Take some fresh aloe vera gel and apply it directly on the affected area. Do this thrice a day. You can even apply it on the blister once it pops.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is one of the best home remedies that help treat multiple problems, including blood blisters. The antibacterial and antimicrobial properties in ACV prevent the blister from getting infected.

How to use: Mix 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar and 1 tablespoon of water. Soak a cotton pad in the mixture and place it on the affected area. Leave it for about 10-15 minutes to protect it from getting infected. Avoid applying it on the open blister.

Tea Bag

Teabags contain tannic acid that helps prevent infection and ease the swelling.

How to use: Wet the tea bag and store it in the refrigerator for a while. Place it on the blister and leave it for 2-3 minutes. Repeat this a few times to get rid of the problem.