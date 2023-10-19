Glaucoma Symptoms Can Lead To Irreversible Blindness: 5 Tips for Managing Glaucoma and Keep Your Eyes Healthy

Glaucoma Symptoms Can Cause Irreversible Blindness: 5 Tips for Managing Glaucoma and Keep Your Eyes Healthy

Glaucoma is a eye-blinding disease that mainly affects the optic nerves, causing vision loss (permanently).

Glaucoma is a group of eye disorders that can lead to irreversible blindness by damaging the optic nerve, which transmits visual information to the brain. It often develops slowly and painlessly, and the loss of vision is gradual if left untreated. The good news is that with early detection and proper treatment, vision loss can often be prevented.

In this article, Dr. Suneet Dubey, Medical Director, Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, Daryaganj, explains more about this eye-blinding disease and shares effective management tips to control the signs and symptoms associated with it.

How To Detect Glaucoma?

Glaucoma often develops without noticeable symptoms in its early stages, making regular eye check-ups crucial. During these examinations, eye care professionals can identify signs of glaucoma, allowing for timely intervention. By measuring intraocular pressure, examining the optic nerve, and conducting visual field tests, they can diagnose glaucoma before it causes significant damage.

Regular Eye Exams: Regular eye exams are essential, especially as you age. Comprehensive eye exams can help detect glaucoma in its early stages before significant vision loss occurs. Risk Factors: Be aware of the risk factors, including family history, age, high intraocular pressure (IOP), thin corneas, certain medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension, and indiscriminate use of drugs like steroids.

How To Manage Glaucoma Symptoms

Have you been diagnosed with Glaucoma? This eye-blinding disease can damage your optic nerves, and cause irreversible blindness. Here are some tips to manage the symptoms of Glaucoma at an early stage and protect your eyes from vision loss.

Prescription Eye Drops

These are often the first line of treatment and work by either reducing the production of aqueous humor (the fluid in the eye) or by improving its drainage. It's crucial to follow the prescribed regimen.

Laser Therapy

Laser trabeculoplasty and other laser therapies can help improve the drainage of fluid from the eye, reducing intraocular pressure.

Surgery

In some cases, surgical procedures may be necessary to create a new drainage channel in the eye or to reduce the production of aqueous humour.

Regular Follow-ups

Even if glaucoma is well-controlled, it's important to have regular follow-up appointments with your eye care professional to monitor your condition and adjust the treatment if necessary.

Preventing Vision Loss

Apart from medical or surgical treatments, adopting a healthy lifestyle can contribute significantly to eye health. Regular exercise, a balanced diet rich in nutrients, and protecting your eyes from injury are essential. Moreover, understanding your family's medical history can help you be proactive in your eye care.

Remember, early detection through regular eye exams is key to managing glaucoma effectively and preventing vision loss. If you fall into a high-risk category or haven't had an eye exam in a while, it's essential to schedule one with an eye care professional.

