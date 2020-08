Also Read - These Ayurvedic herbs can do wonders to boost your respiratory health

If you catch a cold, it is important to get enough rest and stay hydrated. If you are feeling too uncomfortable, see a doctor, otherwise, try traditional home remedies. Ginger is an effective home remedy for cough, cold and sore throat. It has antihistamine property which helps in treating allergies. Also, ginger is known to inhibit airway contraction and help stimulate the secretion of mucus. Just a teaspoon of ginger juice with honey can provide relief from a sore throat. Besides that, here are some more home remedies you can try.

Fresh ginger

This extremely simple home remedy can be effective in providing relief from dry cough.

Cut a piece of fresh ginger

Sprinkle some salt on it

Chew on it for a few minutes

Ginger in combination with tulsi

Ginger when combined with tulsi can be an effective remedy for cough.

Crush about 10 tulsi leaves

Mix it with juice extracted from a small ginger piece

Add an equal quantity of honey to this mixture

Swallow about a single teaspoon of this three times a day to get relief from cough.

Ginger and black pepper paste

This home remedy can help reduce congestion in the throat and reduce cough.

Make a mixture of honey and ginger juice

Add some black pepper powder and turmeric to make a paste

Lick this paste for 10 to 15 minutes thrice a day. (Read: How to get instant relief from cough

Ginger tea

Not everyone likes the strongly aromatic taste of ginger and in such cases, a tea made with ginger is equally good.

Cut ginger into really fine pieces and boil along with a cup of water. You could also add some tea leaves and tulsi leaves.

Boil it until the water reduces to half its original quantity. This is so that the water absorbs all the qualities of ginger.

Strain the liquid in a cup, and add some honey to it. Your ginger tea is ready. (Read: 10 health benefits of ginger

Disclaimer: This is only a home remedy; please make sure you visit a doctor if the symptoms persist. Do not use this as a substitute for medical advice. Your doctor will be better equipped to diagnose any serious condition you might have.

