Giloy is an Ayurvedic herb that has been used since ancient times to heal health conditions in the Indian subcontinent. Because of its extensive benefits, this herb is also known as the "root of immortality". It is a rich source of antioxidants. This helps in the fight against free radicals thereby reducing your risk of serious illness. It is one of the best home remedies and immunity boosters around. Since, we are in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will make a great addition to your diet. It will boost your immunity and keep you safe from the virus that causes the deadly disease.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF GILOY

This Ayurvedic herb can help you deal with a range of health conditions including digestive issues, aches and pains and stress. It is a great immunity booster and it increases your body's insulin response. Giloy is a hypoglycemic agent and can help in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. That is why this herb is recommended for patients of diabetes. Daily intake helps you deal with the stress and anxiety that comes with modern lifestyle. Applying it to your eyelids can also prevent vision problems. This herb has amazing anti-inflammatory and anti-arthritic properties. This makes it perfect for the treatment of arthritis. It can also help patients of liver disease. It is an antipyretic and, hence, can bring down fever. It is widely used by Ayurveda practitioners in the treatment of life-threatening fevers like dengue, swine flu and malaria.

WAYS TO INCORPORATE GILOY IN YOUR DIET

You don't have to go through any elaborate preparations to add this herb to your diet. Here we show you some easy ways to have this amazing Ayurvedic herb daily.

Add it to milk

In Ayurveda, giloy is used as a home remedy to treat all kinds of muscular and skeletal pain. If you suffer from joint pain, boil a glass of milk and add giloy to it. Drink this to get relief. If you suffer from rheumatoid arthritis, add a little ginger to the drink. It will taste better, and you will find that it lowers your pain.

​Chew the stem

The taste may not be great, but it is the end result that really matters. If you can find some fresh giloy stems, chew on them. You don’t have to go through the trouble of cooking or boiling it. You can also grow your own plant in a flower pot. Chewing on a piece of giloy stem offers instant relief from symptoms to patients of asthma.

​Make a ‘kadha’

If you are looking for a great immunity booster, this one really does pack a punch. Mix giloy with some alma, ginger and black salt in a blender along with some water. Blend it properly and sieve the mixture in a glass. Have it at one go. This will protect you from pathogens and keep you infection-free.

Have the juice

Boil some stems in a glass till the quantity reduces by half. Stain and drink this every day to purify your blood, remove toxins from your body and boost immunity. This will also help you deal with asthma symptoms.