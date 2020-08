Genital warts are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). This is a very common condition and, according to a study in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, there are up to one million new cases of genital warts diagnosed each year in the United States alone. There is no cure for this condition, but you can treat the symptoms. The virus that causes genital warts can stay dormant in your body for a long time. So, even if you treat your warts and get rid of them, they may come back at a later date. But the HPV vaccine can offer protection against this condition. According to researchers at the Boston University Medical Center, the two-dose human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine provides the same level of protection against genital warts as three doses, when given as directed. Also Read - HPV infections: Natural ways to tame the symptoms

Another study at the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology says that there is no one standard treatment for genital warts. Different doctors may use different treatments for treating this condition depending on the type of warts or how long you’ve had warts. Treatments options are varied, and it can range from medication to “freezing” the warts to cutting them off or removing them with lasers. Here are a few home remedies that you can try.

Tea tree oil can help

This is one of the best home remedies for genital warts. Just apply a drop of diluted tea tree oil (you can mix one drop of tea tree oil with a drop or two of a carrier oil to dilute it) and apply directly to the wart. But some people are allergic to this essential oil. So do an allergy test first. When you apply this oil, you are likely to experience some burning or inflammation. But this is normal. You need to worry if the inflammation is too severe. This is not for internal application.

Try apple cider vinegar

The acid in apple cider vinegar kills off the virus that causes genital warts. Just soak a ball of cotton on apple cider vinegar and apply on the warts. Be sure to buy this vinegar from a reliable source to be sure that you get the authentic product.

Apply green tea extract

The extract of green tea can be used in the treatment of genital warts. Just add coconut oil to the extract and apply it directly to the wart. You need to do this regularly for a few days for results to show. This is a relatively safe treatment option with hardly any side-effects.

The right diet will make a difference

Vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and kale contain Indole-3-carbinol (I3C). This helps to get rid of this condition. So, try and include these veggies in all your meals.

Garlic will help too

The healing properties of garlic are well known. Many traditional healing therapies use this spice to treat a number of conditions. You can apply garlic extract to warts to clear them up. Just crush garlic and apply the juice directly to the warts. You can also crush and mix garlic to some oil, like coconut oil, and the apply this on the warts with a cotton ball. Do this daily till the warts vanish.