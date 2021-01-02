Like most people, you too must have suffered from a dry nose at some point of time. This condition is rarely life-threatening. But it can cause major irritation and discomfort. The causes behind this are many. Changes in weather, a sinus problem, an allergy, medications and low humidity may lead to a dry nose. Overuse of antihistamines and nasal decongestants may make things worse. If you suffer from this condition, you may experience bleeding from the nose, nasal congestion, change in sense of smell and soreness inside the nasal cavity accompanied by redness and swelling. Sometimes, it may also lead to difficulty in breathing. If left untreated, it can cause complications like dry mouth, loss of appetite, rashes, fatigue, drowsiness and even blurred vision. But fortunately, there are a few home remedies that works very well for people with dry nose. Try these before reaching for medication. You will be surprised at the effectiveness of these remedies. Also Read - Natural antibiotics: Get rid of bacterial infections with these foods

Drink lots of water

The best way to avoid a dry nose is to stay hydrated at all times. Dehydration is often the cause of this condition and in winter, we often forget to drink enough water. Be sure to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day. Sip on teas and have soups and broths. This will keep you hydrated and keep dry nose at bay.

Moisturise your nasal cavity

Keeping your nose moisturized is the best way of preventing this condition. You can use coconut oil, olive oil, sesame oil and vitamin E oil for this purpose. These oils will moisturize your nose and reduce the discomfort and irritation caused by dry nose. Just put a few drops of the oil that you choose in a dropper bottle and apply one or two drops in your nostril. It will nourish, hydrate and moisturize your nose. Do this twice a day for best results.

Make yourself a saline nasal spray

This is one of the easiest home remedies for dry nose. It hydrates the nasal cavity and clears out mucus and irritants from the nasal passage. But be sure to use pure salt or sea salt because common table salt can cause irritation and make things worse. Just mix one teaspoon of salt with half a cup of water and put the solution in a spray bottle. Make sure that the salt is dissolved completely in the water. Once the bottle is ready, look down towards the floor and spray the solution into your nose. You can also take the solution in your palm and inhale it into your nostrils. Forcefully blow it out after 10 seconds. Do this 3 to 4 times a day.

Regular steam will help too

This will soften the dry mucus inside the nose and soothe your nose. Just take hot water in a large bowl and inhale the steam after covering your head with a thick towel. Do this for about 10 minutes. Nowadays, you can also buy a steam machine from the market. Do this about 4 times a day.