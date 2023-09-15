Get Relief from Itchy Eyes with These Home Remedies

Try these effective home remedies.

For mild and occasional itchiness, these home remedies can offer relief and comfort.

Itchy eyes are a common problem that most people face. It is also known as ocular pruritus which can be caused by various factors. Several efficient home remedies help relieve itchy eyes, though it's important to visit an eye expert for chronic or severe symptoms. Although chronic or severe symptoms may point to a problem that needs medical care, itchy eyes might be a brief irritation. Consult an eye doctor right away if your itchy eyes are accompanied by pain, vision problems, or discharge, or if they don't get better with over-the-counter medications. However, these natural solutions can provide comfort and relief for minor and infrequent itching. A balanced diet, avoidance of allergens, and good eye cleanliness can all help to maintain overall eye health, which lowers the likelihood of developing itchy eyes.

Cold Compress

Quite a common method yet so effective. A cold compress can help soothe itching and reduce inflammation.

Place a clean cloth soaked in cold water over your closed eyelids for a few minutes.

TRENDING NOW

Cucumber Slices

It's a conventional form of treating eye problems, even dark circles. Cucumber slices have a cooling effect and can relieve itching. Place chilled cucumber slices on your closed eyelids for about 10 minutes.

Warm Compress

If dryness is the source of the itching, a warm compress may occasionally be helpful. Apply a clean towel that has been soaked with warm water gently to your closed eyelids.

Saline Solution Rinse

Rinse with saline solution to remove irritants or allergies. Apply the solution to your eyes using an eye dropper after combining a teaspoon of salt with a cup of distilled water.

You may like to read

Honey And Water Solution

Natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects exist in honey. Use a cup of warm water and a teaspoon of honey as an eye wash.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel helps lessen redness and relieve irritation. Avoid getting any of the pure aloe vera gel on your eyes by applying it just around them.

Tea Bags

Tea bags' tannins can aid in reducing itchiness and irritation in the eyes. Place two tea bags on your closed eyelids after they have been chilled in the fridge after being soaked in warm water.

Rosewater Eye Drops

Rosewater can relieve itchy eyes and has natural anti-inflammatory qualities. As prescribed, apply rosewater eye drops without preservatives.

Maintain Eye Hydration

Dry eyes can occasionally irritate. Ample water consumption will keep you hydrated. Blink often, and think about using a humidifier to make the air more humid.

RECOMMENDED STORIES