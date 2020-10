Many people are sensitive to dust. Even a little amount of dust can cause a severe allergic reaction in them. Usual symptoms of this kind of allergy are red and itchy eyes, runny or blocked nose, wheezing, coughing and uncontrolled sneezing. Sometimes, you may also experience a feeling of tightness in your chest and difficulty in breathing. There are antihistaminic medications that can offer relief from these symptoms. Most of the time, the symptoms go away on their own and are not fatal in nature. But this condition can be irritating and can interfere with daily life. There are many home remedies that can offer too. Here we list a few of them. Also Read - Seasonal allergies could be mistaken as COVID-19 symptoms: Know the difference

Use apple cider vinegar

This has potent anti-inflammatory properties and is also an expectorant. It also contains anti-microbial properties that work as an antihistamine. It can offer instant relief from dust allergy symptoms. Just add a couple of tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to a glass of warm water. Add some honey for taste and drink it slowly. You can have this 2 to 3 times in a day.

Raw honey helps

This is, in fact, one of the best remedies for dust allergies. Traces of local pollen in honey acts as a deterrent to allergies and also heals symptoms. Just have 2 tablespoons of raw honey 2 to 3 times a day to get relief. You can also have this regularly to keep allergies at bay.

Have ghee or clarified butter

Most Indian households have ghee in the kitchen. Ghee has potent anti-inflammatory properties, which help clear the nasal passage. Take half a teaspoon of ghee and have it with jaggery. Dust allergy can cause uncontrollable bouts of sneezing. Licking on a teaspoon of ghee helps in such cases. If you don’t like the taste have jaggery along with it. Jaggery is also packed with nutrients and will help your body fight the allergens.

Sip on a cup of peppermint tea

Peppermint is a decongestant with strong anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it a perfect antidote for symptoms of dust allergy. It also contains menthol, which provides relief from wheezing, sneezing and runny nose. Just add 1 teaspoon of dry peppermint leaves to a cup of hot water and add some honey for taste. Let it steep for 10 minutes and then drink it slowly. You can have this tea up to 3 times a day.

Try neti kriya

This is an Ayurvedic solution for nasal irritation and congestion that comes with dust allergy. It is also called saline water irrigation. This is a slightly elaborate procedure. You will need a bowl of saline water and a neti pot for this. Fill the neti pot with saline water. Now bend your head over the sink and pour water from the neti pot into one nostril and let it flow out of the other one. Do this 2 times a day for relief. However, it is best to learn the right way of doing this kriya from an expert. This will prevent avoidable accidents.