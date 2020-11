A gassy stomach can strike anytime and can be very embarrassing, to say the least. But to deal with the problem, it’s first crucial to understand why it occurs. Your stomach is the digestive center of your body. The food that you consume is broken down into tiny components by the stomach acid that is secreted by the cells that line the stomach. However, during the process of digestion, a large amount of gas is released into the abdomen that can sometimes cause bloating and discomfort. This is only seen in certain individuals and not a normal phenomenon as such. Let’s understand a little more about this common health condition which is not very rare but is one the most important thing to talk about and discuss. Also Read - Feeling bloated? Easy and effective home remedies to treat stomach bloating

Is Gas Normal?

The average adult passes gas between 13 and 21 times a day. Gas is a part of your body since it gets produced during the process of digestion. But, as you know – nothing is good when it gets extreme. Similarly, if gas builds up in your intestines and you're unable to expel it, you may start to feel pain and discomfort.

What Causes Gas To Build Up

Gas pain, bloating, and flatus frequency can be exacerbated by anything that causes diarrhea or constipation. Gas can also be caused by:

Overeating

Swallowing air while you eat or drink

Smoking cigarettes

Eating spicy and oily foods

Your bloated stomach can cause a lot of discomfort and health problems that need to take care of.

Here are the five best home remedies for gas that work without fail:

There are several foods that you can eat or activities that you can do to get rid of the bloated stomach. We tell you some amazing home remedies for gas that will help you in the longer run. If you don’t have any of the following products in your home already, you can easily get your hands on them at your local shops.

GINGER

A great Ayurvedic remedy is to grate about an inch of fresh raw ginger and have it with one teaspoon of lime juice after your meals. Ginger acts as a natural carminative (agents that relieve flatulence). Drinking ginger tea is also an effective home remedy for gas relief.

APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

Sip into a glass of apple cider vinegar water every morning on an empty stomach. Having this can help you get rid of the gassy feelings for the entire day and can help to fight bloat. You can also swap apple cider vinegar with lemon juice.

It is believed to neutralise the acid in the stomach and also stimulates the release of enzymes that can improve digestion. There are numerous people who not consume apple cider vinegar as a part of their healthy diet. This drink also helps in getting glowing skin.

PLANT-BASED PROBIOTICS

If you are suffering from regular bloating then you must look out for what your eating. Make sure to include plant-based probiotics that can help address the imbalance in the gut flora.

Probiotics are your best friends or you can also call them your very own superheroes that stop the growth of bad bacteria and also protects yeast from accumulating too much in your intestines, which can lead to bloating.

QUIT SMOKING

Smoking is injurious to health and can cause several health complications. Whether using traditional or electronic cigarettes, smoking causes air to enter the digestive tract. Because of the range of health issues linked to smoking, quitting is wise for many reasons.

FENNEL SEEDS TEA

One of the most commonly used pantry ingredients is fennel seeds. You can soak fennel seeds overnight and have the water (strained) the next morning, this will help you to get rid of the bloating. If you are experiencing sudden bloating, make yourself a hot cup of fennel seeds tea. Just add some fennel seeds to boiling water and have this as your tea.

While everyone experiences trapped gas once in a while, experiencing regular pain, bloating, and other gastrointestinal symptoms can indicate the presence of a medical condition or food sensitivity. Make sure to visit a doctor if gas becomes your daily visitor. Stay healthy, stay safe!