Fungal skin infections rise by up to 35% during monsoon: 7 mistakes that make them harder to treat

Fungal infections in monsoon: Are you tired of infections and skin issues during the monsoon season? Read on to know which home remedies will work better for you and which ones you should avoid at all costs.

Fungal Infections in Monsoon: Tinea, Candida, and When to Stop Home Remedies

Monsoon creates the perfect environment for fungal skin infections with increased humidity, sweating, damp clothing, and prolonged moisture. It allows fungi to thrive, making it a common presentation in clinical dermatology. Most people tend to use home remedies and over-the-counter creams because they think of it as simple itching or a rash. A lot of people tend to use steroid-based creams. Unfortunately, this delayed or incorrect treatment allows the infection to spread and become resistant to treatment.

Types of Skin Infections During Monsoon

in an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Manisha Mareddy, Founder, Shlok Dermatology & Wellness Clinic; Expert in Advanced, Interventional & Holistic Dermatology, explained that fungi grow best in warm, moist environments. During the rainy season, sweat evaporates less; clothes and footwear remain damp for longer. Skin folds stay moist. Shared towels, gym equipment, and wet clothing increase the chance of acquiring infections.

People who exercise regularly, tend to sweat more, have diabetes, or have decreased immunity are particularly prone to fungal infections. Despite its common name, ringworm, there is nothing for fungal infections to do with worms.

Tinea is a fungal infection caused by dermatophytes, and Candida normally lives in the skin. They overgrow when there is more moisture.

Home remedies that help are keeping the affected area clean and dry. Wear loose-fitting cotton clothing, stay out of sweaty clothes, wash towels and undergarments frequently, drying skin folds after bathing. These measures reduce moisture and help prevent recurrence.

Home Remedies You Should Never Try!

Home remedies like applying turmeric, toothpaste, garlic paste, etc. make it worse by causing irritant contact dermatitis. One of the most common reasons fungal infections become intense is the use of creams containing steroids mixed with antifungal medications. These creams temporarily reduce redness and itching, making the infection appear better while allowing the fungus to continue growing. Over time, patients develop more lesions, which look atypical, making the diagnosis a challenge. There is a risk of resistance to common antifungal creams.

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Skin becomes thinner and damaged because of steroid creams.

It is important to seek medical attention in proper treatment from a qualified dermatologist. A dermatologist usually treated with oral antifungals and topical antifungals, any test to correct diabetes, etc. Treating any family members who are also infected is also part of the treatment. It is important not to share towels, clothing toiletry.

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