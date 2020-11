Sandalwood offers a myriad of benefits for the skin. Read on to know why you should be adding this centuries old ingredient in your skincare regimen.

Remember when your Grandma used to tell you to put on a natural ingredient to get rid of your acne? You might have not listened to those pearls of wisdom then, but they are surely some of the best home remedies to put your skin woes to rest. One such ingredient that reigns supreme in the beauty realm is sandalwood.

Skincare benefits of sandalwood

Known for its woody, intense scent, sandalwood aka Chandan is an excellent beauty ingredient used in various homemade skincare recipes and Ayurvedic formulas. It can be used as a powder, paste or oil. This centuries-old ingredient contains antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that are good for the skin. Here's why you need to include it in your skincare routine.

Help get rid of acne

Sandalwood is an astringent, which means that it induces minor contractions in the soft tissue, which soothes and tightens the skin. It causes coagulation of skin proteins, which protect the skin from breakouts, abrasions and allergies. This is the reason why it is a staple ingredient in a myriad of skin products.

Mix a tablespoon of sandalwood oil and a pinch of turmeric and camphor. Mix it well and apply the pack on the face. Leave it overnight and rinse with lukewarm water to get rid of acne and blackheads.

Even out the skin tone

Sandalwood brightens the skin due to its mild exfoliating properties. It will even out the skin and help you get rid of any dark spots. It is also an effective remedy for removing tan.

Mix a tablespoon of sandalwood powder and coconut oil in a bowl. Massage it on the face and leave it overnight. Use it regularly to get rid of dark spots and get an even complexion.

Slow down signs of ageing

Sandalwood is rich in antioxidants that help fight the damage caused by free radicals and prevent wrinkles. It will also make your skin appear brighter and younger.

Mix 2 tablespoons of fuller’s earth (Multani mitti) and 2 tbsp. of sandalwood in a bowl. Now, add 1 tsp of lemon juice and 1 tsp of rose water. Mix well until it reaches a normal consistency. Apply it on the face and neck. Leave it for 15-20 minutes and rinse with water.

Soothe dry skin

Dry and flaky skin is a bane for many. Pampering your skin to a sandalwood face pack will help to treat dry and dull skin in no time.

Mix a tablespoon of milk powder and a few drops of sandalwood oil in a bowl. Add some rose water to make a paste. Apply it on the face and leave for about 15 minutes. Wash it off with cold water. Finish it with moisturizing the skin.

Good for oily skin

Several environmental factors cause excess oil and dirt to accumulate on the skin. Sandalwood penetrates the skin and cleans skin pores and dirt, leaving you with glowing skin.

Mix half a tablespoon of sandalwood powder and tomato juice in a bowl. Blend it well to get rid of the lumps. Now, add half a tablespoon of fuller’s earth and mix well. Apply the paste on your face and neck. Wipe your face with a cotton dipped in cold water after 15 minutes.