Epsom salt is an effective home remedy for many ailments, and it is good for the skin as well. Read on the benefits of Epsom salt.

Epsom salt or magnesium sulfate is made up of magnesium, oxygen and sulfur. It may look like regular salt, but it is more like a bath salt. It is a chemical structure which is often dissolved in the bath. Epsom salts have numerous benefits and are known to be a remedy for an array of problems. It contains several minerals and is very good for your health.

Combats stress

Stress is one of the most prominent problems in the world right now. Keeping up with the daily hustle and bustle of life can increase your cortisol levels and lead to stress. Lack of magnesium can harm your ability to cope with stress. It is believed that taking Epsom salt bath could help to reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Induces sleep

Inadequate stress levels can also disturb your sleeping patterns. Epsom salt baths help fight these issues by allowing your body to absorb enough magnesium through the skin. The relaxing effect of an Epsom salt bath might improve sleep quality. It may even help with problems such as insomnia.

Provides muscle relief

People who do not have enough magnesium in the body may also experience pain, muscle cramps and inflammation. Epsom salt bath may help someone with muscle pain. You might want to soak your feet in warm water mixed with Epsom salt if you experience leg pain.

Soothes the skin

Do you have rough, dry skin? If yes, this remedy may help. It acts as an exfoliant which helps soften the skin and feet. All you have to do is rub a handful of Epsom salt into your skin and massage. However, it is better to consult a dermatologist to check for allergies before you include it in your skincare routine.

Treats constipation

Epsom salt acts like a laxative that improves bowel movements and provides relief from constipation. The salt clears the body of the toxins and water out of your system. You should consult a professional doctor first for the amount you should consume to get relief from constipation.

Better hair

Do you have frizzy and damaged hair? Epsom salt may help strengthen your hair and cleanse the scalp. You can mix it with your hair conditioner and apply it directly in your hair. Leave it for a few minutes and rinse. Don’t forget to do a patch test before you do it.

Side effects

There are no side effects of taking Epsom salt bath. However, it can cause rashes or lead to other skin problems for people with sensitive skin. Avoid consuming it without the advice of a doctor. In case you experience any of the following symptoms after consuming it, seek medical help.

Dizziness

Stomachache

Blurry vision

Irregular heartbeat

Sore muscles

Lethargy

Breathing difficulties

Diarrhoea

Changes in bladder habits

Takeaway

Epsom salt can help soothe muscle pain, help with constipation and provide you with many other health benefits. However, there is limited evidence of the benefits of magnesium sulfate. So, make sure to avoid it in case you experience any unwanted symptoms.