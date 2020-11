So, here comes that time of the year when we are all excited and geared up for celebrating one of the most auspicious and loved festivals… Diwali. It is a festival that everyone enjoys because of the lights, sweets, delicious food, firecrackers, and other rituals. However, a lot of accidents, especially related to crackers, can happen no matter how careful you are about bursting firecrackers. Here are a few home remedies that can be useful while handling burn injuries so that your festive spirit remains intact. Also Read - Expert advice on celebrating Diwali amidst COVID-19 and high pollution

Keep The Diwali First-Aid Kit Ready

To make sure that the right and immediate first aid is being provided to the burn victim, here are a few things you must keep handy while you celebrate the festival. Also Read - ‘Caution fatigue’ may lead to COVID-19 spike, experts warn as crowds increase ahead of Diwali

Coldwater and/or cold compress. Ice patches are also very important to treat burns.

Moisturising lotion with skin treating ingredients like aloe vera

Bandage

Sterile gauze

OTC pain relief

How To Handle Cracker Related Injuries

Minor Burns

For minor cracker burns, first put the burnt part of the body under running water for 10-15 minutes. This will cause a reduction in the temperature of the burning substance, and reduce the impact of the burn on the skin. Also Read - Make your skin Diwali ready with this easy 3-day skincare routine

Eye Burns

Your eyes are the most delicate part of your body and a burning injury to cracker is an emergency as this can also lead to lifetime blindness or other major eye problems, if not treated properly. Irrespective of the severity of the injury, make sure to visit a doctor immediately, and get your treatment started.

Flame Burns

One of the rarest but dangerous types of burn accidents can include flame burns. In this, a person’s clothes can catch fire due to a spark from the firecrackers. In such cases, always make sure to pour buckets of room temperature water onto the person and extinguish the fire as soon as possible. Make sure to remove the clothes from the person and seek medical help immediately.

Home Remedies To Treat Burns

Not always you will have to run the burn victim to a hospital, at times when the injuries are minor, you can try these home remedies to prevent the skin infection and heal the skin faster.

Cold Water And Compress

The first and the basic home remedy to treat a burn is to use cold water or cold compress. Do not use refrigerated water, use normal tap water. Run the cold tap water over the burn area for about 15 to 20 minutes and then apply an ointment to soothe the burning sensations.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has many skin benefits and among all others, it is also extremely good for your burnt skin. Aloe vera is great for treating first degree burns. The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera make it an excellent healer. It also promotes circulation around the burn, which further restricts the growth of bacteria in that area, thus preventing any chance of countering infections. Do not use artificial aloe vera gels. Try to use the ones which are pure and organic.

Honey

Honey which is another great ingredient for your skin also helps in treating first-degree burns. Its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties are great for treating any burning sensations.

Coconut Oil

One from the ancient book of healing burn injuries – coconut oil is also a great ingredient to treat burns. Coconut oil is packed with vitamin E which is also excellent for the post-burn mark on your skin.

Apart from the above-mentioned home remedies, always seek medical advice in extreme burn cases. Do not take it lightly. To avoid such serious conditions and to preserve the environment it is advised to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali without crackers. Avoid burning crackers! Avoid burns…. be cautious and have a safe Diwali!!