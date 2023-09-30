Find Relief From Vertigo And Dizziness Using These 7 Effective Home Remedies

Home remedies can provide relief for mild cases.

Dizziness and vertigo can disrupt daily life and cause significant discomfort but these home remedies are here to help you.

Vertigo and dizziness are common unsettling sensations experienced by many, they can range from mild to serious depending on various factors that have caused the dizziness. The dizziness is accompanied by sensations like lightheartedness, unsteadiness, and the feeling that things in your environment are spinning. It can be due to increased blood pressure, dehydration, or any other underlying medical conditions. On the other hand, vertigo is a specific kind of dizziness that is mostly characterized by a spinning sensation and is often linked to disorders like benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, vestibular neuritis, or Meniere's disease. While there's always a space for proper medical treatment, there are home remedies to treat dizziness and vertigo. Here, we'll explore these remedies.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration is one of the common causes of dizziness and vertigo so staying hydrated should be your priority, Dehydration can also lead to low blood pressure, so be sure to drink enough water throughout the day.

Ginger

The anti-nausea properties of ginger can help alleviate dizziness. You can't take ginger in any form, either chew on fresh ginger or make ginger tea. There are several other ginger drinks too.

Deep Breathing

Deep breathing can calm you down, hence reducing the feelings of dizziness and vertigo. Practice deep breathing exercises to help maintain steady blood pressure and reduce dizziness.

Avoid Your Triggers

If you have identified triggers for your dizziness (e.g., certain foods or activities), avoid them whenever possible. Avoiding them will ultimately help in managing dizziness or vertigo. Keep yourself away from those things and activities.

Take Vitamin Supplements

Deficiency can also cause dizziness hence fulfilling the needs of vitamins in your body can make the situation better. Consider taking supplements like iron, vitamin B12, or magnesium if deficiencies are contributing to your dizziness.

Epley Maneuver (BPPV)

If your vertigo is due to BPPV, you can perform the Epley maneuver at home, but it's best to consult a healthcare professional or physical therapist for proper guidance.

Hydrotherapy

Alternating between warm and cold water showers can stimulate circulation and help reduce dizziness.

While home remedies are always there to help alleviate these problems but still cannot surpass medical care. Consider taking professional help if you see no results after using home remedies.

You Can Take Medicines: Take prescribed medications to manage symptoms or treat the underlying condition.

Choose Vestibular Rehabilitation: A physical therapist can design exercises to improve balance and reduce vertigo.

Consider Earwax Removal: Excessive earwax can cause dizziness, and a healthcare provider can safely remove it.

Surgery Can Help: In some cases, surgical intervention may be necessary, such as for Meniere's disease or specific ear disorders.

Lifestyle Modifications: Your healthcare provider may recommend lifestyle changes to manage contributing factors, like salt reduction for Meniere's disease.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor instead of depending on them for a long time.

