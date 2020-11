Do you feel bloated after eating? Is bloating becoming your reason for stress? Well, your stomach is the digestive center of your body. The food that you consume is broken down into tiny components by the stomach acid that is secreted by the cells that line the stomach. However, during the process of digestion, a large amount of gas is released into the abdomen that can sometimes cause bloating and discomfort. This is only seen in certain individuals and not a normal phenomenon as such. But, this phenomenon can cause a lot of discomfort and health problems that need to take care of. Also Read - 5 drinks to boost digestion after weekend overeating

There are several foods that you can eat or activities that you can do to get rid of the bloated stomach. If you don't have any of the following products in your home already, you can easily get your hands on them at your local shops.`

Consume plan based probiotics

If you are suffering from regular bloating then you must look out for what your eating. Make sure to include plant-based probiotics that can help address the imbalance in the gut flora. Probiotics are your best friends or you can also call them your very own superheroes that stop the growth of bad bacteria and also protects yeast from accumulating too much in your intestines, which can lead to bloating.

Consume fennel seeds tea

One of the most commonly used pantry ingredients is fennel seeds. You can soak fennel seeds overnight and have the water (strained) the next morning, this will help you to get rid of the bloating. If you are experiencing sudden bloating, make yourself a hot cup of fennel seeds tea. Just add some fennel seeds to boiling water and have this as your tea.

Increase your fiber intake

Eating more fiber helps to prevent constipation and bloating. Fiber will help to bloat in cases where poor digestion is to blame. The reason for this is that too little fiber can cause constipation, which leads to bloating. Eating too much fiber too quickly can have the opposite effect, however, and actually cause you to become bloated and gassy.

Have apple cider vinegar

Sip into a glass of apple cider vinegar water every morning on an empty stomach. Having this can help you get rid of the gassy feelings for the entire day and can help to fight bloat. You can also swap apple cider vinegar with lemon juice. It is believed to neutralise the acid in the stomach and also stimulates the release of enzymes that can improve digestion. There are numerous people who not consume apple cider vinegar as a part of their healthy diet. This drink also helps in getting glowing skin.

Apart from all these, try to avoid spicy and salty foods on a daily basis. Neither these foods are good for your health, nor are they good for your stomach. One of the other and the most important thing to keep in mind is to consume yogurt, bananas, citrus fruits, green veggies that can elevate the levels of good bacteria in the gut, which aids digestion.

Also, remember these:

Don’t hit the bed just after having your meal. Take a walk which will reduce fluid build-up in some areas.

Stay hydrated. Drinking water can reduce water retention which helps to fight bloat.

Elevate legs when lying down. Helps increase circulation and eliminate water retention.

Natural remedies for bloating can help when you’re having a few days of not feeling so hot. But if your bloat lasts for longer than a few days at a time and interferes with your day-to-day life, keep a journal of your symptoms and food intake to talk to your doctor about possible culprits.