Fatty Liver Diseases On The Rise In India: 7 Ways To Detox Your Liver And Keep It Safe

Untreated and uncontrolled Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease can cause liver scarring and inflammation.

The liver is one of the body's most intricate and crucial organs. The liver's functions involve eliminating toxins from the blood and producing bile which helps in digesting and managing blood sugar levels. Liver diseases are the tenth most common cause of mortality in India, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). A recent study that was presented at the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society in Chicago showed the exponential growth of NAFLD. It is primarily attributable to choosing a sedentary lifestyle.

Another significant risk factor for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and other liver conditions is diabetes. The liver, the body's second-largest organ, filters harmful substances from blood and aids in the breakdown of nutrients. When it comes to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), children, particularly those who are obese, are particularly at risk.

7 Tips To Keep The Liver Healthy And Happy

Are you at risk of suffering from liver disease? Take a look at these 7 things that you can do to keep your liver healthy and happy:

Garlic

Garlic comes packed with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Regular consumption of garlic has the potential to burn belly fat, promote weight loss and lowers one's risk of developing fatty liver disease.

Walnuts

As per experts, a diet high in nuts can effectively decrease oxidative stress, insulin resistance, and inflammation. It can also act as a lowering agent for incidences of NAFLD. Therefore, it is recommended that people suffering from fatty liver diseases must add walnuts to their diet to up their omega-3 fatty acids intake.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a plant source of omega-3 acids that help those who have NAFLD reduce hepatic lipids and improve liver fat. Therefore add this superfood to your diet when suffering from NAFLD.

Steel cut oats

A great morning breakfast, steel-cut oats are packed with fiber that helps in reducing one's risk of suffering NAFLD.

Garden cress seeds

Garden cress seeds have a lot of monounsaturated and omega-3 fatty acids. Both of them have the potential to significantly reduce hepatic lipids and excessive fat content in the liver.

Experts claim that there is already an increase in obesity on a global scale, which has raised concerns for children. Everyone's sedentary lifestyle is the biggest contributor. If NAFLD is not treated, it can cause liver scarring and inflammation.

