Fatty Liver Disease Home Remedies: Top 7 Tips To Cure Liver Inflammation Naturally Without Medication

Fatty liver disease, often referred to as hepatic steatosis, is a condition marked by the unusual swelling of the organ due to the excessive fat inside it. This liver condition has various causes, from obesity and excessive alcohol intake to high cholesterol or diabetes. When not managed properly, it could lead to severe health issues like cirrhosis or complete liver failure. Worried? Although it's a chronic disease, there are a few lifestyle changes and cure tips that can help lower the risk of any serious outcome of the condition. In this article, we take a look at the top 7 home remedies within the Ayurvedic realm that might aid in curing this disease.

Home Remedies For Fatty Liver

Suffering from liver swelling? Try out these 7 home remedies that are backed by Ayurveda.

Vitamin C Enriched Lemon Juice

Lemon or nimbu is packed with Vitamin C which is a famous ingredient for detoxifying your body. But there is much more than just detoxification that lemons can do. It could be your liver's best friend too! To reap the fullest of its benefits, mix fresh lemon juice with warm water and take it each morning on an empty belly, flushing out those harmful toxins and enhancing the liver's well-being.

Curcumin Enriched Turmeric

Turmeric, also known as haldi in India, is packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that act great in reducing liver inflammation. Wondering how to add this to your diet? You can simply stir a teaspoon of turmeric powder into warm milk before bedtime. This might boost liver functionality and decelerate fat buildup.

Nature Medicine Aloe Vera

Aloe vera, acclaimed for its therapeutic attributes, is also a great natural medicine that could soothe an inflamed liver. You can simply extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf directly mix it with water, and consume this concoction twice daily, potentially bettering liver health.

Papaya or Papita

Papaya, loaded with antioxidants, might counter liver inflammation. Devour a ripe papaya each morning before breakfast to promote liver function.

Ginger

Ginger, aka adrak is another natural detoxifier that is known for detoxifying the liver like a pro. All you need to do is grind a small ginger chunk and brew it in water. Strain this drink and consume it like your regular tea twice daily to potentially improve liver wellness.

Green Tea

Dear green tea lover, we have a good news for you. Green tea which is high in antioxidants, might decrease liver inflammation. This means if you are suffering from liver inflammation or any type of liver ailments, make sure to regularly drink 2-3 cups of this tea to protect your liver function.

Garlic

Garlic, also known as lehsun in India, is admired for its antifungal and antibacterial aspects. But did you know that garlic could also help in cleansing your liver? You just need to crush a few garlic cloves, blend them with warm water, and take it each dawn on an empty stomach to potentially boost liver health.

Disclaimer: These 7 Ayurvedic home remedies might serve as effective treatments for fatty liver disease. However, always reach out to a healthcare expert before introducing any new cures.