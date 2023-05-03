5 Homemade Drinks To Naturally Cure Fatty Liver Disease

The liver is one of the most important organs of our body. It plays a crucial role in the detoxification of wastes, nutrient regulation, enzymes and more. Added to this the liver is also in charge of secreting bile juice that aids in digestion and metabolism. This is why taking proper care of the liver is important for maintaining overall health.

Although the fat quantity in the liver is minimal, some changes in lifestyle can contribute to the unusual accumulation of too much liver fat, which can eventually cause severe health consequences, including liver damage. These lifestyle changes include:

Excessive alcohol intake Not exercising regularly Eating junk, oily and spicy foods Smoking Not drinking enough water

The above-mentioned lifestyle habits can contribute to poor liver health and can invite fatty liver diseases.

Fatty liver is a condition in which there is an excessive accumulation of fat inside the hepatic (liver) cells. Excess fat can cause inflammation in the liver and can cause damage to it, and create scarring. And not just the liver health, fatty liver diseases can also lead to type 2 diabetes, if proper care is not taken on time. In rare cases, the condition can lead to severe health complications that can affect the nervous, renal and cardiovascular systems. One of the most severe forms of fatty liver disease, called NASH causes liver inflammation and can progress to cirrhosis and hepatic failure. What to do? According to the experts, drinking fluid can help fight the condition, and therefore, today we have compiled a list of healthy and detox drink options that you should add to your diet now. Read on to know.

Drinks To Cure Fatty Liver Disease At Home

Suffering from fatty liver? Worry not, add these detox drinks to your diet to cure the condition at home.

Amla Juice

Amla also known as Indian gooseberry is packed with several nutritional values. It is high in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, vitamin C, and other essential nutrients. All these together play a great role in liver detoxification.

Beetroot Juice

The best homemade drink for all those suffering from fatty liver disease. Beetroot juice is high in fiber, antioxidants, and essential minerals that help in detoxifying the liver, thus helping it get rid of fat.

Turmeric Tea

Rick in antioxidants, turmeric tea can help in blood circulation and promote liver health. Having turmeric tea is great for overall health as well.

Green Tea

A great elixir for all those suffering from fatty liver disease. Green tea is packed with catechin, a powerful antioxidant that can inhibit the development of cancer cells.

Coffee

Experts say that drinking coffee (not a lot of caffeine) can help in lowering the risk of developing chronic liver disease and fatty liver disease.

A fatty liver is also called hepatic steatosis and occurs when more fat builds in the liver. Scroll down to know how to spot the condition at its initial stages so that you can stay safe from the complications.

What Are The Symptoms of Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease is also called a 'silent killer'. Do you know why? The condition often comes with mild to zero symptoms. In almost all cases, fatty liver didn't show any signs or symptoms. However, for some, the condition can make them feel tired and fatigued. Check out these common signs of fatty liver that one should never ignore.

Abdominal pain Nausea Loss of appetite Unexplained weight loss. Yellowish skin and whites of the eyes Extreme fatigue Easy bleeding or brushing Swollen abdomen and legs Weakness

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

