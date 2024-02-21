7 Tips To Lower Fasting Blood Sugar Without Medication

Fasting Blood Sugar Spike Management: 7 Tips To Keep Diabetes Symptoms Under Control In The Morning

Diabetes Control Tips: Are you witnessing morning blood sugar spike every day? Try to keep these 7 things in mind.

If you are someone who is wrestling with diabetes, you might regularly face "morning highs" or spikes in your fasting blood sugar levels. Common culprits behind this are the dawn phenomenon or the Somogyi effect. The dawn phenomenon is a normal increase in blood sugar in the early hours of the morning, while the Somogyi effect denotes a bounce-back effect where night-time low blood sugar levels provoke the liver to unload more glucose. Tackling these spikes is key to keeping your diabetes symptoms in check.

Are you tired of morning blood sugar spikes? Here are the top 7 tips to keep your diabetes symptoms under control, especially after waking up.

Start Your Day With A Healthy Breakfast

How you start your day in terms of food leaves a great imprint on your blood sugar levels. A healthy breakfast that is balanced with a good portion of complex carbs, lean proteins, and healthy fats is what your body needs when trying to keep blood sugar under control throughout the day. You can add whole grains, eggs, Greek yogurt, or nuts to your breakfast plate.

Keep Your Body Well-Hydrated

A very effective way to control diabetes symptoms in the morning is to keep the body well-hydrated. Drinking enough water is one of the most crucial parts of maintaining regular blood sugar levels. You can ward off dehydration which potentially causes elevated blood sugar by ensuring you drink 8-10 glasses of water a day.

Keep Stress At Bay

One of the main culprits behind the spike in blood sugar levels in the morning is your stress levels. As per studies, high stress levels can instigate hormonal changes that send your blood sugar soaring, indulge in calming activities like deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or enjoyable hobbies to manage your stress and keep your sugar levels stable.

Add Exercises To Your Morning Routine

A sedentary lifestyle is always a root cause of several health conditions, including high blood sugar. What should one do? Add some exercises to your morning routine. Being physically active bolsters insulin sensitivity, letting your body use up glucose efficiently. Try to fit in moderate exercising for at least 30 minutes on most weekdays for better blood sugar management.

Follow a Good Sleep Routine

Optimal sleep not only rejuvenates your body but plays a critical role in regulating blood sugar. Inadequate sleep can upset your hormones and trigger insulin resistance, causing further sugar spikes. Strive for 7-9 hours of sound sleep every night for better blood sugar control.

Take Your Medicines of Time

If you're on medication for diabetes, consistency is king. Missed doses or not adhering to the prescribed routine might cause unpredictable blood sugar levels to rise. If you notice that your sugar levels are still high despite taking medicines correctly, discuss it with your healthcare professional.

Keep Checking Your Blood Sugar Levels

Monitoring your meals, snacks, and blood sugar readings gives you useful insights into how your diet and activities are affecting your blood glucose levels. A journal for recording your food habits, physical activities, stress levels, and blood sugar readings can assist you in identifying trends and making informed choices for improved diabetes management.

It is important to understand that keeping your morning blood sugar spikes under control is vital for anyone dealing with diabetes. The above-mentioned 7 tips can effectively help in managing blood sugar levels better and improve your overall health. Be sure to reach out to your healthcare provider for customized advice and guidance suited to you.