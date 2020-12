Looking for ways to get rid of leg pain? Here are some home remedies that will provide relief and make you feel better.

After playing a tiring sport or ending a long day with tiredness or physical exercise can lead to leg pain. It is when you experience a stabbing sensation that makes you uncomfortable. Many problems lead to discomfort, including injuries and physical trauma. Other causes of leg pain include exertion due to overactivity, nutritional deficiency, uncomfortable footwear, arthritis, obesity and old age. Making some lifestyle changes combined with some home remedies can provide relief from leg pain. Also Read - Foot deformity: Natural ways to treat bunions without surgery

Home Remedies For Leg Pain

Hot Water

When your veins don’t work properly and begin to collect blood, it may lead to aching legs. Using hot water for your legs can help increase blood flow to the legs and relax tired muscles. All you need to do is dip the towel in hot water and place it on your tired legs until it reaches room temperature. Repeat it a few times. Also Read - Is your child suffering from achy legs? It could be the sign of growing pains

Essential Oils

Eucalyptus oil has a cooling effect on muscles and helps reduce inflammation and pain. Similarly, clove oil also has anti-inflammatory properties that relieve fatigue and gives relief from leg pain. Add any of these essential oils in hot water and soak your legs for about 15 minutes. Rinse your feet with plain water. Also Read - Effective home remedies that offer relief from heel spur pain

Epsom Salt

Mix a tablespoon of Epsom salt and baking soda in warm water and soak your legs for 15 minutes. Epsom salt detoxifies the body and relaxes the muscles. Baking soda, on the other hand, has anti-inflammatory properties that help alleviate the tiredness.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) contains properties that help get rid of any bacteria causing foot pain. You can dip your legs in hot water with half a cup of apple cider vinegar in it. You can also mix one tablespoon of ACV in a glass of water and drink it every day in the morning.

Cold Therapy

It is generally used to improve blood flow and reduce inflammation and swelling that causes pain. Place a cold compress on the affected area for a few minutes and remove. It can temporarily reduce nerve activity, which can relieve pain. Make sure that you don’t apply too much pressure on the pain.

Peppermint Tea

Steep a few peppermint tea bags in hot water for 4-5 minutes. Now, add this herbal tea to a hot water tub and soak your legs in it. Do this for 15 minutes to get instant relief. Peppermint has pain-relieving properties that make it a great home remedy for leg pain.

Fenugreek Water

Soak one tablespoon of fenugreek or methi seeds in two glasses of water and leave them overnight. Drink this concoction in the morning on an empty stomach to avail its benefits. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties in fenugreek help relieve the pain.

Vitamin D Foods

Low levels of vitamin D in the system makes you prone to muscle pain. Eating a diet rich in vitamin D can help you maintain healthy bones and muscles. Sun exposure is the best source of vitamin D. Foods rich in vitamin D include salmon, sardines, red meat, egg yolks, breakfast cereals, mushrooms, soy milk, oatmeal and cod liver oil.