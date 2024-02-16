Everything To Know About Choosing And Maintaining A Water Heater

Inspect and clean the pressure relief valve. Test it periodically and if it does not release water or leaks, it may need replacement by a plumber. (Photo: Freepik)

A water heater is an essential device, especially in winter. Choosing and maintaining the correct water heater is crucial for ensuring a healthy and comfortable life. Around this time of the year, hot water becomes an essential commodity for various household activities, from bathing to cooking and cleaning. Rajesh Sachdev, the CEO of Blutherm says that choosing the wrong water heater can have negative consequences on our health. "An undersized water heater may not be able to meet hot water demands. Conversely, an oversized water heater can waste energy and increase utility bills unnecessarily. It is essential to choose a water heater that is appropriately sized for your household's needs to avoid these potential issues," he says.

Factors to consider

According to Sachdev, when selecting a water heater, it is important to assess your household's hot water needs by considering the number of family members, their bathing habits, and the appliances that require hot water.

"Additionally, you should evaluate the available space for installation to ensure the heater fits properly and allows for easy maintenance. Energy efficiency is also a crucial factor to consider, as choosing a model with high energy efficiency ratings can help reduce consumption. Researching about different types of water heaters available -- such as conventional storage tank water heaters, tankless water heaters, heat pump water heaters, and solar-powered water heaters -- will help you make an informed decision," he states.

Types of water heaters

The expert says there are five different types of water heaters:

Conventional storage tank water heaters that store a large amount of water in a tank and constantly heat it. "They are reliable and have lower upfront costs, but they can consume more energy and have limited hot water capacity."

that store a large amount of water in a tank and constantly heat it. "They are reliable and have lower upfront costs, but they can consume more energy and have limited hot water capacity." Tankless water heaters that heat water as it flows through the unit, providing hot water instantaneously. "They are more compact and energy-efficient, but can have higher upfront costs. They are available in electric and gas options."

that heat water as it flows through the unit, providing hot water instantaneously. "They are more compact and energy-efficient, but can have higher upfront costs. They are available in electric and gas options." Heat pump water heaters extract heat from the air or ground to heat water. They are highly energy-efficient and can save costs over time. "They may require more installation space and can be affected by temperature changes."

extract heat from the air or ground to heat water. They are highly energy-efficient and can save costs over time. "They may require more installation space and can be affected by temperature changes." Solar-powered water heaters use solar energy to heat water, reducing energy costs and being environmentally-friendly. "They can have higher upfront costs and their efficiency can be influenced by weather conditions."

use solar energy to heat water, reducing energy costs and being environmentally-friendly. "They can have higher upfront costs and their efficiency can be influenced by weather conditions." Multiple energy source water heaters have a provision to provide hot water using multiple energy sources like solar, gas, and electric. "The ability to harness these sources simultaneously and optimally ensures maximum comfort and maximum energy efficiency."

How to ensure energy efficiency and cost savings?

"Investing in an energy-efficient water heater can save you money on utility bills. Two ways to maximise energy efficiency are insulating hot water pipes to minimise heat loss and reduce wait time for hot water, and using a timer to schedule the operation of your water heater, helping you avoid unnecessary energy consumption," states Sachdev.

To ensure longevity of your water heater

Flush the water heater annually or as recommended by the manufacturer to remove sediment buildup. For tankless water heaters, clean the fitted filters as instructed by the manufacturer. Regularly check and replace the anode rod, which helps prevent tank corrosion. If it is severely corroded or worn out, replace it to protect your water heater. Inspect and clean the pressure relief valve. Test it periodically and if it does not release water or leaks, it may need replacement by a plumber. In the event of overhead tanks being cleaned, or water supply not there in the pipeline, turn off all heating appliances to avoid dry heating. Run the water through all your fittings to get rid of any air buildup in the pipelines. Only after that should you turn your heating appliances on. Use sediment filters at the inlet to block unwanted sediments that harm the heating appliances and fittings. Usage of such filters will help in extending the life and maximising the efficiency of the fittings and appliances, Sachdev concludes.

