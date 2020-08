The itching and discomfort that comes with a mosquito bit can be a pain. Often it leaves a red mark on your skin which can also be a cosmetic disaster. @Shutterstock

The rainy season brings with it the mosquito menace. Other than the vector borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya, mosquito bites are irritating and can leave you with inflamed skin. The itching and discomfort that comes with a mosquito bite can be a pain. Often it leaves a red mark on your skin which can also be a cosmetic disaster. The swollen, sore or itchy bump are relatively harmless. It is only in rare cases that you may develop hives, and this can cause difficulty in breathing, or a swollen throat. In this case, you need immediate medical attention. There are many creams and ointments that can offer relief. Or you can try out these home remedies. Also Read - 6 home remedies for itchy skin

Apply a oatmeal paste on the affected area

Oatmeal contains a compound that can offer relief from skin irritation. Just make a paste by mixing oatmeal and water and apply it to the affected area. Wash off with cold water. If you have suffered from multiple bites, then you may add this to your bath water and soak in it for 15 minutes. This will bring down that itchy feeling significantly. Also Read - 5 amazing natural remedies for mosquito bites

Get an ice pack

This will reduce inflammation and offer relief. An ice pack will numb your skin and kill the sensation. But this offers temporary relief only. Also, if you apply the pack for too long, it may damage your skin. So, don’t apply the ice directly on your skin. Wrap it in some cloth and then place it on the affected area for about 5 minutes. Also Read - Diabetes can give you an itchy skin

Use a basil rub

The basil, or tulsi as it is commonly known in India, plant contains eugenol, a compound that offers relief from itchy skin. You can crush some tulsi leaves and apply the paste on the affected area. Alternatively, you can prepare a tulsi rub by boiling a handful of basil leaves in water. After boiling for 5 to 10 minutes, let the mixture steep until it’s cool. Dip cotton balls in the mixture and dab it on to the affected area.

Honey helps too

This has some amazing anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Honey has been used since ancient times in traditional healing therapies for a range of skin conditions. It can help you get rid of the inflammation caused by mosquito bite.

Try aloe vera gel

The humble aloe vera plant come with some astounding properties and reducing inflammation is one of them. You need to apply the gel directly on the affected area. Just slice open a leaf and crap out the gel inside. Alternatively, you can also buy the gel from the market.

Use baking soda to get relief

This common kitchen ingredient has this surprising benefit too. Just make a paste by adding some water to it and apply this directly on the affected area. Let it stay for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. You will get instant relief. Butt some people may be allergic to baking soda. If you experience any skin irritation, stop and wash the area immediately.