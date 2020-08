Dysuria is a condition that causes pain when you urinate. It is usually the result of an infection. Though this condition is more prevalent among women, men are not immune to it. Often, urinary tract infection (UTI) or a sexually transmitted disease (STD) are the main causes of dysuria. But it can also indicate chronic conditions like diabetes and cancer. Symptoms may manifest as a mild to moderate burning sensation while urinating. But sometimes, the pain is severe, and you may have to seek medical attention. A doctor may prescribe antibiotics for your condition in such cases. But there are many natural remedies that can help you deal with this problem. You will also get relief by boosting your immune system. Also Read - Does it pain while you pee? Here are 6 natural remedies

Drink a lot of water

When you drink more water, your body is able to flush out the toxins. This reduces painful urination. So, you have to stay hydrated. Drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day. Dehydration can cause a buildup of toxins, which causes pain when you urinate. You may also have infused water or healthy beverages if drinking plain water is difficult.

Have probiotics

Dysuria is sometimes the result of bacterial and fungal infections. Probiotics contain healthy bacteria that helps your body fight off such infections. Moreover, it can also help you avoid side-effects of medications like antibiotics, which your doctor may have given you to treat urinary tract infection, STD or yeast infection. So, add yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut and kimchi to your daily diet.

Use clove Oil

This is a known home remedy for intestinal parasites and candida. It also boosts your immune system. This oil contains the compound eugenol, which has amazing anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It can effectively help you get rid of fungal and bacterial infection. However, consult your doctor before ingesting it. Avoid taking this for more than 2 weeks at a time. People on blood thinners must avoid taking this oil as should young children.

Have more vitamin C-rich foods

This will boost your immune system and help your body fight off all infections. Other than citrus fruits, you can also add other vitamin C-rich fruits and veggies to your diet. So, load up on strawberries, kiwi, papaya, guava, pineapple, mango, broccoli, kale and Brussels sprouts. These foods are all rich in this nutrient.

Chew on some cardamom

This aids in digestion and improves circulation. It is a natural diuretic, which flushes out toxins and retained water. Cardamom can also kill many bacteria like Streptococcus mutant, Staphylococcus aureus, Candida albicans and Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Just mix one teaspoon of cardamom powder in one cup of warm milk and drink it before retiring for the night.

Oil of oregano ca help too

This potent essential oil can help you fight cancer, viruses, fungi and bacteria. It contains carvacrol and thymol, which can fight infections that cause painful urination. You may apply this topically or drink it. For topical application, mix it with a carrier oil. To drink it, just add it to any beverage.