Earache, or pain in the ear, is particularly common in children, but it can occur in adults as well. The pain can be sharp, piercing and very uncomfortable. It may be constant or come and go. While an earache may affect one or both ears, most cases occur in one ear. Also Read - Covid-19 patients with secondary bloodstream infections at 50% higher risk of in-hospital death

An ear infection, or otitis media, is the most common cause of earache. The infection in the middle ear (the space behind the eardrum), may be caused by bacteria or a virus. Along with the pain, an ear infection may cause fever, a feeling of fullness in the ear, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and temporary hearing loss. Earaches may also be caused by sinus infections, cavities, hole in the eardrum, ear wax, tonsillitis, fluid build-up in the middle ear, common cold, blockage in the nasal passage, physical damage to the inside of the ear, and an increase in air pressure. Also Read - Foods to avoid if you're taking antibiotics

Luckily, earaches aren’t usually dangerous, and the infection clears on its own within a few days. A mild earache can be easily treated at home with ingredients readily available in your kitchen. Below are 5 home remedies for earaches. Also Read - Blood-sucking ticks prefer humans over dogs when temperature rises

Olive Oil

Olive oil serves as a lubricant and provides relief from an earache as well as helps stop buzzing sensations inside the ears.

Put 3 or 4 drops of lukewarm olive oil into the ear canal and leave it for 5 to 10 minutes. Then tilt your head down to drain out the oil. Do this once daily for a few days. Alternatively, you can mix 2 or 3 drops of tea tree oil and 4 to 6 drops of lightly warmed olive oil. Use this mixture as air drops.

Tea tree oil has powerful antifungal, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown the effectiveness of both the oils in combating ear infections and reducing ear pain.

Garlic

Because garlic has analgesic and antibiotic properties, it is known to be helpful in reducing earache caused by an ear infection. Take 1 teaspoon of minced garlic and heat it in 2 tablespoons of sesame, olive or mustard oil. When it cools down, filter the oil and put 2 or 3 drops in the aching ear. Or you can extract the juice out of a few cloves of garlic and put it into the affected ear.

Onion

Thanks to its antibiotic, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, onion is one of most effective home remedies for an earache. Extract the juice from a grated onion and heat it over low heat. Once it is cooled, put 2 or 3 drops of the juice into the aching ear. Leave it for 10 minutes, then tilt your head and drain it out. Repeat 2 or 3 times a day.

Ginger

This kitchen ingredient is a popular Ayurvedic remedy for ear pain. Ginger is an excellent natural painkiller and has strong anti-inflammatory properties.

Apply fresh ginger juice on the outer ear canal to get relief from pain and reduce inflammation. Do not put directly inside the ear. Or you can also mix 1 teaspoon of fresh grated ginger and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Leave it to infuse for 5 to 10 minutes, strain and put a few drops of the oil in the aching ear. Repeat these remedies 1 or 2 times a day.

Salt

Because of its antimicrobial properties, salt is considered an effective natural cure for earaches.

Put warm salt into a sock or other type of cloth and hold it toward your ear and jaw. Or dip a cotton swab in the heated salt and place it inside your aching ear for about 10 minutes. This will help draw out the liquid and help reduce the swelling in your ears.