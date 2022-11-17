Dry Cough: 5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Say Goodbye To Itchy Throat

Dry Cough: 5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Say Goodbye To Itchy Throat

Suffering from chronic dry cough? Here are some home remedies that can help you soothe an irritated throat.

Winter season is here, and so are the cases of cold and cough. The weather brings along several challenges for the body that becomes hard to handle, and one of the most common health issues that a person may face during the winter is respiratory health problems. Today, in this article we will talk about a dry cough, and understand what causes this condition and how can one stay safe from it. A dry cough is often marked by the absence of mucus. It can be caused due to several reasons including allergies, asthma, an infection, or acid reflux.

What usually comes to mind is popping an easily available medicine (over-the-counter medicinal drugs) when it comes to managing an irritated throat. But there is something else that you can do. Take a look at the home remedies that can be used to manage dry cough problems.

Home Remedies For Dry Cough

A persistent cough can often lead to Here is a list of home remedies that you can try if you are suffering from consistent cough and itchy throat:

Try Ginger Tea

One of the best Ayurvedic herbs to treat a cough is ginger or adrak. Ginger comes packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which help in soothing an irritated throat and respiratory airways, giving relief to coughing. Take a pan, add the required amount of water, and let it boil. Add freshly crushed ginger and boil the concoction for a few more minutes. Now add tea leaves of your choice and let them steep. Strain the tea, and add raw honey. Enjoy the tea hot.

Garlic

Another great herb for treating dry cough is garlic. Boil a clove of garlic with milk and then add a pinch of turmeric to it (make sure to add organic turmeric). Consume this drink hot. It is an ideal treatment for dry cough as it helps in healing and soothing your throat.

Raw Honey

Raw and organic honey is great for treating irritated throats, which can happen due to a dry cough. According to Ayurveda, consuming tea or warm lemon water mixed with raw and organic honey is great for soothing a sore throat

You may like to read

Licorice

Licorice is among the traditional ayurvedic herbs which are great for treating cough, asthma, and sore throat. All you need to do is to boil a few sticks of licorice in water. Let it all steep. Once the concoction is ready, consume it slowly to cure a sore throat or dry cough.

Thyme Tea

Another Ayurvedic herb for dry cough treatment is thyme. It is one of the most commonly recommended herbs in Europe for the treatment of dry, spasmodic coughs as well as whooping cough.

(Disclaimer: All the home remedies mentioned above are suggestions, do not take them as medical treatments. Always consult a physician before making any changes to your diet.)