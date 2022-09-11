Drinks For Heart Diseases: 5 Healthy Drinks To Boost Your Heart Health

Try these amazing drinks to keep your heart healthy and happy.

The heart plays a very important role in the overall functioning of your body. not that other organs don't. But, taking good care of this organ is vital as it is responsible for the pumping of the blood to the different parts of the body which keep your body moving. When you fail to take care of this organ, you put it at risk of diseases - heart disease. It is an umbrella term that encompasses several different types of heart conditions, like coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, and atherosclerosis.

According to the data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), heart diseases are the leading cause of death for men and women. There are many non-modifiable genetic factors that can effectively contribute to poor heart health and thus trigger heart diseases. However, there are also several lifestyle factors that play significant roles in your well-being - including triggering heart problems. These factors mainly include - Exercise, weight, smoking status, and what you eat and drink can influence your health. Today, in this article, we take a look at how drinks can help you keep your heart happy and healthy. Yes, you heard that right, drinks can help you keep heart diseases at bay. That's why we say - sip away and nourish a healthier heart!

5 Healthy Drinks To Boost Your Heart Health

What is the best way to keep this condition under control? Try to indulge in some homemade drinks that can easily boost your heart health. (Note: Consult a doctor or dietician before making any changes to your lifestyle and diet. ) So, without any further adieu let's get directly into the recipes.

Water

Waking up to a glass full of water by your bedside is not only good for your skin but also flushes out toxins from your body. A well-hydrated body is home to all the good things when it comes to health. Your body is free from harmful toxins, your body is out of the chances of suffering bloating, etc. When you are well hydrated, your heart can pump blood through your body more efficiently, which can reduce the amount of strain put on your cardiovascular system.

Smoothie

The best way to kickstart your day is by making yourself a good bowl or a glass of smoothie. Smoothies are packed with several essential nutrients that are great for your overall health. Smoothies are usually made with fruits and vegetables. And, fruits and veggies are rich in potassium, a great source of electrolytes that can reduce pressure on your blood vessel walls, supporting overall heart and vessel health.

Tea

Are you someone who cannot function without a cup of tea or herbal drink? Then you are doing the right thing. Herbal teas, like chamomile and lavender, are thought to be a holistic way to improve sleep quality. Now, you may think - how is that good for the heart? Studies have shown that not getting enough sleep is a major risk factor for heart disease as it has the potential to increase the incidence of high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes, which can all raise your risk for heart disease. Therefore, sip a cup of herbal tea every day to keep your heart happy.

Vegetable Juice

Vegetables are filled with essential vitamins and nutrients that promote good heart health. the fiber present in this drink is what will help beat heart diseases. A few cups of fruits and veggies can provide more than 5 grams of fiber, which can be amazing for your heart health.

Green Juice

Daily greens or green juice is another important drink that you can add to your diet when you want to keep heart issues at bay. One glass of green juice made with ginger, coriander, celery, apple, and wheatgrass (only one green to be added) is packed with so many nutrients, like potassium, antioxidants, and even anti-inflammatory factors. This combination of nutrients can benefit your overall health, including your heart, and is a simple addition to your day.