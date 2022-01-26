Drinking Hing (Asafoetida) With Milk Could Help Those Suffering From Digestive Problems

Have you ever had Hing (Asafoetida) with milk? If not, then an expert recommends that it could help you get rid of digestive problems and improve bowel movements.

Asafoetida or Hing is a diamond if its uses are known, otherwise, it is nothing more than clay. Hing is a sticky liquid with a strong smell, considered as a nectar medicine for stomach ailments. It is most widely used in the world as a spice, especially in Indian households. Asafoetida is used for a variety of ailments, including respiratory and throat problems, digestive issues, and by women to begin their menstrual periods once they have stopped for whatever reason. Corns and calluses are sometimes treated with asafoetida directly on the skin, although there is no scientific evidence to back this up.

There is some evidence that the compounds in asafoetida may aid in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and may also guard against high blood levels of specific lipids such as cholesterol and triglycerides. Coumarins, which are found in asafoetida, can thin the blood.

Benefits Of Drinking Hing With Milk

If 50 to 70 mg Asafoetida or Hing is taken regularly with milk, it works on the subtle worms of the stomach, which in turn leads to the eradication of innumerable stomach disorders from the root cause. According to the texts named Dravyaguna Vigyan, Bhavprakash Nighantu, Vanooshadhi Chandrodaya, Nighant Adarsh, taking asafoetida with milk destroys countless stomach disorders. For example, problems like stomachache, acidity, indigestion of food, digestive system malfunction, sour belching etc.

The use of asafoetida with milk will help:

Remove the dryness of the intestines

Help provide relief from indigestion, flatulence, abdominal pain, vomiting, hiccups

Beneficial in those people who have loose stools or do not come by binding stools

Helps with constipation, upset stomach, swelling in the stomach, etc.

It also induces proper bowel movement

Provides relief from piles

Makes the liver active and make the body light and agile

Consumption method of taking asafoetida or Hing with milk

Soak one gram of pure Asafoetida or Hing in water in a clay pot for 72 hours. Once it's properly dissolved, mix one spoon of the water with 200 ml warm milk and take it on an empty stomach in the morning and at night after one hour of having a meal.

Be Mindful Of These

Avoid tur dal, brinjal. Do not take curd, fruit, juice, chaat, pickle, salad at night.

Eat Guava, Buttermilk, Matha, Gourd, Papaya in the morning during breakfast.

(Inputs by Stuti Ashok Gupta, Principal - Brand & Vision, Amrutam)

Disclaimer: The remedies/tips mentioned in this article may sometimes cause unwanted reactions, especially in people with underlying conditions or react to certain medications. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.

