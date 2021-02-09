The cold winter months are gradually giving way to warmer days and nights. The days are not far when very soon we will be in the middle of hot sweltering summer. The summer months can be taxing and brings with it many health problems. From dehydration to heatstroke to digestive issues the hot summer months can take a heavy toll on your overall health if you are not too careful. Another painful summer condition is ulcers in the mouth. There are many reasons why this may happen and it is not necessary that you get mouth ulcers only in summers.