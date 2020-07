People have been advised to avoid visiting hospitals or clinics during the pandemic, unless serious. This is to avoid the rush in the hospitals and ensure the safety of the patients and medical staff by reducing possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. It is understood that COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets released in the air when someone infected with the virus coughs or sneezes. If you breathe this contaminated air in, you can get sick too. The virus is present in the mucus and saliva in the mouth and throat of the infected person. This is the reason why visiting dental clinics during the COVID-19 pandemic is considered highly unsafe now. But what if you are suffering from a painful toothache? Would you still not go to see a dentist? Also Read - Worried about receding gums? Try our effective home remedies

A toothache could be due to different reasons – tooth decay, an infection, loose or broken fillings, or receding gums. If toothache lasts for more than 1 or 2 days, you should see a dentist to have it treated. Your dentist may be able to diagnose the exact cause and give the right treatment. However, considering the present situation, we suggest you try some home remedies first to mitigate the pain for now. Here are simple remedies with ingredients usually available at home that may provide temporary relief from the discomfort.

Rinse with warm saltwater

Mix warm water with salt and swish it around in the mouth for about 30 seconds before spitting out. This will help provide temporary relief from the toothache that is caused by a dental abscess. The warm salt water will help flush away pus as well as kill bacteria. But dental treatment is needed for long-term relief.

Apply clove oil

Cloves contain eugenol, a chemical compound that acts as a natural anesthetic. This spice is also known to have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which can help fight tooth and gum infections.

Applying clove oil directly to the affected area can give you some relief. Dip a cotton swab, cotton ball or clean tissue into the oil and then wipe it over the gum where you feel the pain. If you don’t have clove oil at home, whole cloves may do the trick too. Gently chew a whole clove to release its oil and place it against the affected tooth for about 30 minutes. Your grandparents will definitely approve this age-old remedy.

Use an ice pack

Using an ice pack or cold compress can help ease the pain and reduce swelling from an infection. Hold the ice pack or a bag of frozen peas against the outside of the cheek, where the tooth is aching, for a few minutes at a time. The cold treatment allows the blood vessels to constrict, which will slow the flow of blood to the affected area. Not just it helps numb the pain but also reduces swelling and inflammation.

Bite a teabag

Teabags contain tannin, which is an astringent that helps shrinks blood vessels and slow the flow of blood to the affected area. If you experience pain and bleeding after tooth extraction in the middle of the night – this home remedy can come to your rescue. Soak a tea bag in warm water for a while and gently bite it against the affected tooth. Black tea bags can give you the best result.

Garlic

Garlic contains a compound called allicin, which is responsible for its powerful antibacterial properties. Crush a fresh clove of garlic and mix it with a little salt. Apply this mixture to the affected tooth.

Take note – home remedies for toothaches are the temporary solution, you must see a dentist when the situation gets better or if the pain lasts for more than two days. If not treated, dental pain can lead to more serious problems, such as gum disease or dental abscess.