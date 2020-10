It is quite common to sometimes get a scratchy feeling in the eyes. Too much screen time, pollution, dust and lack of sleep can make you rub your eyes unconsciously. Dry eyes can also cause that itchy sensation in your eyes as can allergies. But the problem is that this can cause damage to the tissues in your eyes. At times, it may lead to more serious vision problems too. It is easy to say, stop rubbing your eyes. But itchy eyes can be a real problem and you may not get relief till you rub them. So, what do you do? Visiting an ophthalmologist is an option. He will give you medication to help you deal with your problem. Alternatively, you may also try out some effective home remedies to overcome your problem of itchy eyes. Here, we reveal a few easy home remedies to help you do just that. Also Read - Avoid these habits if you want to preserve eye health till old age

Use a cold pack

This is simple home remedy for Itchy eyes. Sometimes, the cause of your condition may be eye fatigue or dust exposure. Try placing a cold and wet cloth over the eyes for 15 minutes. This will soothe and refresh your eyes. This is an effective remedy and it will help you get rid of your discomfort.

Apply aloe vera juice

Aloe vera has amazing soothing properties and it helps heal and restore many skin conditions and irritations. It can also help you get rid of your itchy eyes. Just slice a leaf diagonally and scoop out the gel. Put this in a blender and add 1 ice cube and a teaspoon of water. Mix well. Dip a cotton ball in this mixture and place it on your eyelids for a few minutes. It will not only give relief from the itching but also refresh your eyes.

Try the cold milk and rose water remedy

Both milk and rose water are great options to sooth and rejuvenate dull skin. It can help you find relief from your condition too. All you have to do is mix two tablespoons of cold milk to 2 tablespoons of rose water. Dip a cotton ball in this mixture and place it on your eyelids for relief.

Chamomile helps too

Chamomile tea can have a calming effect on you. But this can also help you get rid of your itchy eyes. Just save your used chamomile tea bags and keep them in the freezer. Place this over your eyes whenever you get that itchy feeling. Alternatively, you may also use chamomile flower or chamomile oil. But this can get messy. So, tea bags will be the best option.

Try this spicy remedy

Fennel seeds or saunf and also coriander seeds can help you deal with this condition. In fact, fennel seeds have potent healing effects. Coriander, on the other hand, contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. This can help you get rid of allergens from your eyes. It can also help you get rid of eye dryness. Just add either one tablespoon of fennel seeds or one tablespoon of coriander seeds to one cup of water and bring it to a boil. Cool the water and wash your eyes with it. You can apply the coriander water directly into the eyes with the help of a dropper.