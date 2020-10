This is not a serious infection, but it can definitely be embarrassing in public when your hand unconsciously goes to your crotch. @Shutterstock

Sometimes, especially in humid weather, you may experience an embarrassing itch in your private parts. This may happen to both men and women and is commonly known as jock itch. It is basically a fungal infection that thrives in warm and moist conditions. The groin provides the perfect environment for this infection to fester and grow. If you have this condition, you may notice the skin around the groin and inner thighs become red and itchy. Athletes and people who sweat a lot are more prone to this condition. This is not a serious infection, but it can definitely be embarrassing in public when your hand unconsciously goes to your crotch. Also Read - How to avoid fungal infections during the monsoons

A doctor may prescribe a topical antifungal medication for application to the affected area. You also need to keep the area clean and dry. Alternatively, you may also try to get relief from the itching with a few simple yet effective home remedies. Here, we list a few. Also Read - Patients with low immunity are at a higher risk of Candida auris infection

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar comes with potent anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties, which prevent the irritating itch from spreading. It also facilitates faster healing of the rash. Just take some apple cider vinegar in a bowl and dilute it with water. Dip a cotton ball in it and dab it on the affected area. If the itching is severe, keep the cotton ball in place with a cloth bandage overnight. In the morning, wash the area with water and pat dry. You can also do this in the morning for better results. Also Read - Candida auris: How to protect yourself from this deadly fungus

Garlic

Take 4 to 5 cloves of garlic and peel and crush them. Now heat 100ml olive oil and add the garlic to it. Sauté for about 4 minutes. Take it off the flame and let it cool and then strain it. Strain the oil once it cools down. Gently massage this oil on the affected area and wash off after about 30 minutes. Do this three times a day for best results. Garlic contains bioactive compounds like ajoene and allicin, which fight infection and offers relief from the symptoms of jock itch.

Neem Leaves

Neem is a common tree found in almost every part in India. This tree has some amazing medicinal properties. The leaves of this tree have potent anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties, that offer relief from the itching and also facilitates faster healing. Take a handful of neem leaves and boil it in 2 litres of water till the water reduces to half. Let it cool and then strain. Dip a cotton ball in this reduced water and apply to the affected area1 to 2 times a day. It is best if you prepare this water fresh every day. Alternatively, you may also store it in the refrigerator. But don’t store it for more than 72 hours.

Tea Tree Oil

This essential oil has amazing anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, which fights infection and offers relief from the intense itching. All you need is a few drops of tea tree oil and some warm water. Dilute the essential oil in the warm water and apply it to the rash with a cotton ball. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash the area with water. Pat dry. Do this 2 to 3 times a day and you will be surprised at the effect.

Coconut oil

This oil contains lauric acid, which has anti-fungal properties. Therefore, this oil can help you get relief from the itching and discomfort caused by jock itch. But be sure to use virgin coconut oil. Just take a teaspoon of virgin coconut oil and apply it directly to the affected area twice a day. This home remedy is simple yet very effective.