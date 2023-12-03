Diabetes Management Tips: 7 Effective Lifestyle Modifications To Control Blood Glucose Levels At Home

VERIFIED

Diabetes Management Strategies

Diabetes, is a lifestyle disease which is marked by an uptick in your blood sugar levels. Scroll down to know what are the strategies that you can follow to keep your body safe from the complications of this disease.

Diabetes is a chronic medical condition characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose, which can lead to various health complications if not properly managed. There are two main types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. People with type 1 diabetes require lifelong insulin therapy for survival. Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, is more common and often linked to lifestyle factors like obesity, poor diet, and a sedentary lifestyle. It occurs when the body either can't use insulin effectively or doesn't produce enough of it.

In an exclusive Interview with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Pranav Ghody, Endocrinologist at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, shared some of the most effective lifestyle changes that one must incorporate in their daily routine to keep diabetes at bay.

Diabetes Management Strategies

The management of diabetes primarily revolves around controlling blood glucose levels, which can be achieved through various strategies:

TRENDING NOW

Lifestyle Modifications

For type 2 diabetes, making healthy lifestyle choices is crucial. This includes maintaining a balanced diet, reducing carbohydrates in the meal, engaging in regular physical activity

Oral Medications

Some individuals with type 2 diabetes may need oral medications to help their bodies use insulin more effectively, help excrete excess sugar from the urine, or Stimulate Insulin Production.

Insulin Therapy

In cases where the body can't produce sufficient insulin, or in advanced stages of type 2 diabetes, insulin therapy is necessary. This involves injecting insulin to regulate blood sugar.

You may like to read

Monitoring Your Blood Glucose Levels

Regular blood glucose monitoring is essential for all diabetics to track their sugar levels and make necessary adjustments in their treatment plans.

Diabetic Surgery

Diabetic surgery, also known as metabolic or bariatric surgery, is a consideration for some individuals with type 2 diabetes, especially those who are morbidly obese and have difficulty managing their condition with traditional approaches. These surgical procedures aim to achieve significant weight loss and can have a positive impact on diabetes management. There are several types of diabetic surgeries:

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass: This procedure involves creating a small stomach pouch and connecting it to the small intestine, bypassing the rest of the stomach and part of the small intestine. It can lead to rapid weight loss and often results in improved blood sugar control. Sleeve Gastrectomy: This surgery involves removing a portion of the stomach, reducing its size and capacity. It restricts food intake and may lead to weight loss, which can have a positive impact on diabetes. Adjustable Gastric Banding (Lap-Band): A band is placed around the upper part of the stomach to create a small pouch. It limits food intake and can result in weight loss. Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS): This is a more complex procedure that involves a significant reduction in stomach size and rerouting of the small intestine. It results in both malabsorption and restriction of food intake.

It's important to note that diabetic surgery is not a one-size-fits-all solution and should be considered after thorough evaluation by a medical professional. These surgeries can significantly improve blood glucose control and, in some cases, even lead to diabetes remission. However, they come with potential risks and complications, and long-term follow-up and lifestyle changes are crucial for sustained benefits.

In conclusion, diabetes management involves a range of strategies, including lifestyle modifications, medications, and insulin therapy. Diabetic surgery, primarily for those with severe obesity, can be a viable option to achieve significant weight loss and improve blood sugar control, but it should be approached with careful consideration and under medical guidance.