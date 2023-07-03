Diabetes Management Tips: 5 Ways to Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes After Lunch

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- MY MONEY
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Have you been diagnosed with diabetes? If your answer is yes, you must be aware that regulating your blood sugar is crucial. One good way to do so is to prevent your blood sugar surge too high post-lunch. As per the American Diabetes Association (ADA), diabetics should monitor their blood sugar levels before and after meals. To make your life a little easier, we've compiled a list of five recommendations for reducing post-lunch blood sugar spikes that can help you manage your diabetes.
Here are 5 easy tips to keep your blood sugar levels under check after lunch:
Eating a balanced meal is essential for blood sugar regulation, and it is especially crucial for those who are suffering from diabetes. To help keep the blood sugar levels under control, make sure to include foods from each of the food groups in your meal, such as a good source of protein, carbs, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables. Eating a well-balanced dinner will keep you feeling fuller for longer and your blood sugar levels stable throughout the day.
Limiting refined carbs and added sugars is vital for blood sugar regulation. Refined carbs, such as white bread, white rice, and sweet desserts, can induce blood sugar increases that are difficult to manage. Instead, for sustained energy throughout the day, focus on complex carbs such as whole grains, legumes, and fruits and vegetables.
Protein is an essential component of a well-balanced diet since it slows digestion and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. Incorporating lean protein sources into your lunch, such as chicken, turkey, fish, or beans. As per experts, adding these foods will also help prevent blood sugar spikes after eating.
Adding healthy fats to your lunch plate, such as olive oil, nuts, seeds, avocados, and fatty fish, slows down digestion and keeps you feeling full longer. Healthy fats also supply critical nutrients for overall health and well-being.
One of the most important things you can do to keep your blood sugar levels in balance is to stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day will aid in the removal of toxins from your body and the correct functioning of your organs. According to the experts, drinking at least 8 glasses of water every day is needed to keep the body well hydrated and prevent blood sugar fluctuations post-lunch.
Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information