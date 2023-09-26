Diabetes Management: 5 Tips To Keep Your Blood Sugar Levels Stable Overnight

Diabetes Management: 5 Tips To Keep Your Blood Sugar Levels Stable Overnight

Diabetes Management Tips During Night: These suggestions can help you better manage your blood sugar levels while you sleep and enhance your general health and wellbeing.

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy. The condition can cause high levels of blood sugar, causing serious damage to the heart and kidneys. There are mainly two different types of diabetes: type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. "Uncontrolled high blood sugar levels can damage your heart, kidneys, nerves and also cause eye problems," said Dr Raghavendra Mukherjee.

It is important to manage your diabetes carefully to reduce your risk of complications. This includes taking your medications as prescribed, eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and getting regular checkups from your doctor. Scroll down to learn more about lifestyle habits that one must incorporate in their nighttime routine when suffering from diabetes.

5 Nighttime Habits to Help Manage Diabetes

Here are easy and effective 5 things that you must do at night to keep blood sugar spikes at bay while you are sleeping:

TRENDING NOW

Check Your Blood Sugar Levels Before Sleeping

Before going to bed, check your blood sugar. This will enable you to make any required dietary or pharmaceutical changes as well as better understand how your body responds to food and insulin throughout the day.

Eat Healthy

Maintaining a balanced diet is the second most effective way to prevent blood sugar increases at night. Focus on lean protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats instead of sugary beverages or high-carb snacks. Your blood sugar levels will remain constant all night long thanks to this.

Exercising Regularly

The third and most effective thing to keep blood sugar spikes at bay is by adding regular exercises to your daily routine. Try to exercise for at least 30 minutes, most days of the week, at a moderate level. Lower blood sugar levels and improved insulin sensitivity are benefits of exercise. Exercise shouldn't be done too soon before night, though, as this can cause blood sugar levels to spike.

You may like to read

Do Not Forget Your Insulin Shot

As directed, take your insulin and any diabetes medications. It's critical to take your prescriptions on schedule and in accordance with your doctor's advice. This will assist in managing your blood sugar levels.

Give Your Body Enough Rest

Get adequate rest. The average adult needs 7-8 hours of sleep per night. Lack of sleep can increase blood sugar levels and make it harder to control your diabetes.

Note: Talk to your doctor if you have any worries about your diabetes or your risk of complications.

RECOMMENDED STORIES