Diabetes Home Remedy: How Drinking Bajra Water In the Morning Can Help Lower Glucose Levels Naturally

Bajra, commonly known as pearl millet, is one of the healthiest grains that comes packed with tons of health advantages, including the capacity to lower blood sugar levels. A simple home remedy known as bajra water is created by soaking bajra seeds in water overnight and then consuming the solution the following morning.
Diabetes is a condition that is marked by an uptick in the levels of blood sugar in the body. Most of the food you eat is broken down into glucose, or sugar, and released into your bloodstream. When the levels of this goes up, it signals your pancreas to release insulin. However, in diabetes, the patients body fails to produc this insulin naturally, causing a certain rise in the blood sugar levels. In simpler words, it is a chronic disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high.
Diabetes can cause a number of serious health problems, including heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease, and nerve damage. Scroll down to know what signs and symptoms the body may show up whne blood glucose levels are high.
The symptoms of diabetes can vary depending on the type of diabetes you have and how long you have had it. However, the condition can come with a set of some common signs and symptoms, these include:
Therefore, when you spot any of these signs and symptoms, make sure to get your blood sugar levels checked. As experts always say - the only remedy to control such chronic conditions and their signs is to be alert and get a hold of the situation with medical help as early as possible.
High blood sugar levels are a result of your lifestyle choices and habits, therefore, the first thing to add in your life when trying to control your diabetic symptoms is managing your diet, and adding a good amount of well-planned daily exercises. Apart from this, you can also try:
There is another Ayurvedic way to control high blood sugar levels easily and naturally at home. Wondering what is it? Try to start your mornings with a glass of bajra water. And the reason why you should be doing this is what we will explain in the next few paragraphs.
Bajra water is packed with soluble fiber, which can help to slow down the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream. Drinking this water on a daily basis (in the right quantity) can help prevent blood sugar spikes after meals. Magnesium, a necessary mineral for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, is also abundant in bajra water.
According to research in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition, type 2 diabetics who drank bajra water over a period of 12 weeks had a significant drop in their blood sugar levels. Additionally, the study discovered that bajra water enhanced insulin sensitivity.
Simply soak 1 cup of bajra seeds in 4 cups of water overnight to make bajra water. Strain the water and consume it first thing in the morning. For some additional flavour, you can add a few drops of raw and organic honey or lemon juice.
For reducing blood sugar levels, bajra water is a safe and effective at-home remedy. However, one should also keep a few things in mind while consuming this drink the first thing in the morning to manage diabetes symptoms -- Bajra water should not be mistaken for medication. Before trying any at-home therapies, it is important to discuss diabetes with your doctor.
Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.
