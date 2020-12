Oral hygiene is very important because your mouth can be the breeding ground for many harmful bacteria that can adversely affect your overall health. Your mouth is also the entry point of many pathogens that can affect your liver, kidneys and stomach. But other than this, these bacteria can also create problems with your gums and teeth. If you don’t take proper care of your mouth hygiene, you will be susceptible to tooth pain, dental cavities and plaque, swollen gums and loose teeth. Hence, it is important to brush your teeth twice a day. Many people also brush after every meal. But according to many dentists, this may not be enough to keep your mouth clean and fresh. Today, many people also use medicated mouthwashes to freshen their mouth. These are easy to use and often come recommended by doctors. Also Read - Home remedies for bleeding gums: Natural ways to keep your gums healthy

However, it is important to know that these mouthwashes are not organic or natural. You need to know that if you want to go natural, there are many options for you. You will find some ingredients in your house easily that you can use as a mouthwash instead of buying one from the market. These are natural and will work well to keep your mouth fresh and clean.

Rinse your mouth with salt and water

This is a time tested mouthwash that many people, and also many dentists, swear by. After your meals, add half a teaspoon of salt to half a glass of warm water. Use this solution to rinse your mouth. It will get rid of all the impurities in your mouth and also bacteria. Do this every day for oral health.

The wonders of coconut oil

Coconut oil will keep your teeth and gums clean and healthy by detoxifying it. But you need to use pure or virgin coconut oil for this. Be sure to buy it from a reliable source. Just take a teaspoon of pure edible coconut oil and swish it around in your mouth for about 15-20 times. Be careful not to swallow it. Spit it out and rinse your mouth with normal water. It may seem difficult at first. But with practice, you will get used to it. It will also detoxify your whole body. Do this every day to prevent the formation of plaque and to keep your teeth pearly white and strong.

Essential oils to fight disinfect your mouth

Essential oils come with many amazing properties. Two such oils, clove oil and cinnamon oil, can be used to make an effective mouthwash. This is especially good for cavities. Just take a cup of water and add around 10 drops of clove and cinnamon oils respectively to it. Mix and store in a bottle. add about 2 tablespoons of it to half a glass of water and use it to rinse your mouth. This will disinfect your mouth.

Baking soda helps too

This is another easy to make home remedy for oral care. All you need is some baking powder and warm water. Take half a glass of warm water and add half a teaspoon of baking soda to it. Mix well. Take some of this in your mouth and swish it around for a few seconds after brushing your teeth. Again, don’t swallow. Spit out the liquid after swishing it around. It will keep your teeth white and prevent bad breath. This is one of the easiest mouthwashes that you can make at home.