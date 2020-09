There are many ways in which you can use desi ghee to enhance the health of your skin. It contains essential fatty acids that hydrates the skin cells and moisturizes the skin. @Shutterstock

Desi ghee or clarified butter is not just tasty but it also has some amazing healing properties. It has been used since ancient times for treating a range of health conditions. It is a by-product of milk, which is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, butyric acid and healthy fats. There are many home remedies that use this as the main ingredient. Whether it is a minor skin irritation or some debilitating digestive issue, desi ghee can help you fight the symptoms and even cure the root cause of the problem. It can make your immune system strong so that your body is able to fight off invading pathogens and has potent anti-inflammatory properties. It can also enhance your beauty by working its magic on your hair and skin. Also Read - Home remedies: How to use baking soda to treat heartburn

Here are a few health problems that you can overcome using this amazing food. Also Read - Should you have ghee during pregnancy? Make an informed choice

It can boost digestive health

A tablespoon of desi ghee in a cup of hot milk at bedtime will help you overcome constipation without medication. It ensures smooth bowel movement, which is essential for digestive health. The butyric acid in this food boosts the health of intestinal walls. Ayurveda too supports this method to deal with constipation. According to this ancient Indian healing therapy, this food stimulates the digestive fire and improves absorption and assimilation of the food that you consume. Also Read - Having chia seeds every day can help you control your diabetes, cholesterol and more

It helps you get rid of your blocked nose

A blocked nose can be quite irritating. It may be the result of a cold or an allergy. But whatever the reason, you end you with a loss of sense of smell and taste and difficulty in breathing. Headaches are also a common occurrence if you have a blocked nose. But if you pour a few drops of warm and pure desi ghee in your nostrils first thing in the morning, you will get instant relief. It will travel all the way down to the throat and help heal the infection. But don’t use hot ghee for this. It must be warm only. If it is too hot, you may injure yourself.

It can help you control your blood sugar levels

Regular consumption of this food improves the functioning of your gut hormone, which stimulates the production of the hormone insulin. This helps in managing your blood sugar levels. It can also help in weight loss, which helps manage diabetes in an efficient way. This is a rich source of vitamin K and antioxidants, which boost immunity. If you have diabetes, your immunity is compromised. So having this daily will help. Moreover, if you add it to foods with a high glycaemic index like rice, white bread and parathas, it actually brings down their GI.

It is good for your skin

There are many ways in which you can use desi ghee to enhance the health of your skin. It contains essential fatty acids that hydrates the skin cells and moisturizes the skin. It can help treat peeling of skin and rejuvenate dull and dehydrated skin. It gives a youthful glow to your skin and prevents anti-bacterial infections, thereby keeping pimples and acne at bay. You can apply it on your face overnight and wake up to a soft, youthful face. You can also use it as a face pack. Just mix it with besan and milk and apply on face. Wash it off after half an hour with warm water. Desi ghee can also fade away bruises and rashes. All you need to do is apply it topically.