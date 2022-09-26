Dengue Fever Grips Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Warning Symptoms to 5 Home Remedies For Fast Recovery

Health Department Of Noida Gears Up To Curb The Spread Of Dengue

Are you suffering from dengue? Here are some effective home remedies that you can try. These should not be taken as a medicinal cure, always seek help from professionals when symptoms seem to be getting worse.

Amidst the fight against deadly COVID-19, Lucknow city has reported a sudden surge in Dengue fever cases. According to the data, at least 12 people have tested positive for dengue in Lucknow in the past 48 hours while reports of another 70 suspected cases are awaited. Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that he has asked hospitals to remain alert and make adequate arrangements for treating dengue patients.

Warning Symptoms of Dengue

Dengue fever can come with some more signs, which can make it difficult for you to recover faster, however, managing and tracking these signs on time can help your body fight the virus infection. Here are some warning symptoms of dengue that you should know:

Pain in the lower abdomen or tenderness. Nausea or vomiting Clinical fluid accumulation. Mucosal bleed. Lethargy or restlessness. Liver enlargement > 2 cm. A laboratory finding of increasing HCT concurrent with a rapid decrease in platelet count.

5 Effective Home Remedies For Dengue Fever

Are you suffering from dengue? Here are some effective home remedies that you can try. These should not be taken as a medicinal cure, always seek help from professionals when symptoms seem to be getting worse.

Giloy Juice

Giloy is a well-known Ayurvedic herb for the treatment of dengue fever. According to experts, consuming Giloy juice can effectively improve the metabolism rate of the body and help in building strong immunity. When you have strong immunity, the fight against dengue fever becomes easy for your body. Giloy juice also helps in increasing the platelet count, which is one of the concerning symptoms of dengue fever.

Papaya Leaf Juice

One of the warning symptoms of dengue fever is the decreasing count of platelet, papaya leaf juice is a great remedy to increase platelet count. It also helps in improving immunity which helps in the effective treatment of dengue fever.

Fresh Guava Juice

Guava juice comes loaded with numerous health benefits. It is rich in vitamin C which helps in boosting the immunity of the body.

You may like to read

Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds or methi daana is an excellent herbs in the treatment of dengue fever. These seeds are rich in multiple nutrients which help in controlling dengue fever. Not only it helps in bringing down the body temperature, but it also provides the dengue patient with other health benefits as it is rich in vitamins C, K and fibre.

Eat Immunity Boosting Foods

When diagnosed with dengue, one must include immunity-boosting foods in their diet. These foods include - citrus foods, garlic, almonds, turmeric and many more.