Amidst fight with the Covid-19 pandemic, another battle is looming over the horizon of the national capital. The cases of vector-borne diseases are rising in Delhi. As per the latest data released by all three municipal corporations, the city has recorded 73 cases of Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya so far. Out of these 73 cases, 38 are of Malaria, 22 are of Dengue, and the remaining 13 are Chikungunya cases. However, the officials are quite optimistic about the current count. They believe the situation is under control as the count is 30 per cent less then the previous year. In 2019, the city had recorded 107 cases of Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya in the same period. Also Read - National Dengue Day: Know how to deal with this vector borne disease amidst the COVID-19 crisis

At present, domestic breeding checking, fogging, anti-larval spray, and sanitization of wet spots are being done to check mosquitoes’ breeding in the city. Awareness programs to sensitize the residents are also going on. The peak season for malaria starts from May, and a spike is seen after the monsoon in July and August. The fear right now is that the situation could worsen if COVID-19 gets mixed with the outbreak of vector-borne diseases. The drop in blood platelets, which is common in dengue patients, will be fatal for the patients already suffering from the COVID-19 infection. Also Read - An environmentally sustainable method found to block dengue and Zika virus transmission

To keep yourself safe, try out these home remedies. It will help you fight this disease. Also Read - Eat these 5 plant-based foods to manage dengue

Have giloy juice twice a day for immunity

Giloy juice is one of the best remedies for dengue fever. It improves your metabolism and makes your immune system strong. Your body is able to fight off dengue fever more effectively. Moreover, it also increases the platelet count and gives relief to the patient. Just boil two stems of giloy plant in a glass of water. Let it cool slightly and then drink it. Do this twice a day. Nowadays, giloy juice is available in the market. You can also add a couple of drops to a cup of boiled water and drink this twice a day.

Papaya leaf juice can help restore platelet count in patients

Grind some papaya leaf and take the juice out. This increases platelet count. It will also improve immunity. Consume a small quantity of papaya leaf juice twice a day for better results.

Guava juice will help you fight this disease

This is rich in vitamin C, which boosts immunity. But make sure you have fresh guava juice and one out of a packet. A cup of twice a day is more than enough. Alternatively, you can also eat a fresh guava instead of juice.

Fenugreek or methi seeds can help control fever

Fenugreek seeds too are helpful when it comes to controlling dengue fever. Just soak some seeds in a cup of hot water. Allow the water to cool and then drink it. Have it twice a day. This will bring down fever and boost immunity.

Immunity boosting foods with boost your body’s defense capability

You need a strong immune system to fight against all diseases. It is true for dengue fever too. For better immunity, you need to take extra care of your diet. Have a lot of citrus fruits, garlic, onion, almonds and turmeric.

(With inputs from IANS)