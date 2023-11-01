How To Keep Your Lungs Healthy: 10 Tips To Naturally Detox Your Lungs Amid Rising Air Pollution

Delhi's AQI plunges to an all-time low: Check out these 10 effective ways to keep your lungs healthy while staying in the most polluted cities of the world.

Delhi's air pollution crisis is at an all-time high, with AQI levels breaching the red line since early November. Air is one of the three essential pillars of human life, along with water and food. When the air we breathe is polluted, it can have a devastating impact on our health.

India's capital Delhi was designated as the 'most polluted' city in the world. The global health bodies cited reports of the degrading AQI of the city, posing serious threats to the lives of the people residing in Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI on November 1, 2023, was 351, which is classified as "very poor." This means that the air quality is hazardous and can cause serious health problems.

In this article, we tell you what you should be doing to keep your lungs healthy, while you are in Delhi. It is important to note that if you are experiencing severe breathing issues, you must consider visiting a doctor at the earliest.

What Happens To Your Body When You Breathe Polluted Air?

In an age where urbanization and industrialization are on the rise, air pollution has become an alarming concern. Poor air quality not only affects the environment but also poses significant risks to human health, particularly our respiratory system. However, by adopting a few simple yet effective measures, you can save your lungs from the imminent air pollution scare.

Here are 10 tips to help you keep your lungs healthy amid rising air pollution:

Monitor Air Quality

Keep a close check on the air quality index (AQI) of the area where you are staying regularly. You must avoid stepping out unnecessarily if the AQI is high.

Use Air Purifiers

It is important that you spend some money this year to bring home a good air purifier. They can help in removing pollutants from the air inside your house. Choose an air purifier with a HEPA filter.

Wear Masks

Whenever you are planning to step out of the house, make sure to wear a mask to protect your lungs from pollutants. Spend money on buying masks that are certified by N95 or N99.

Stay Indoors During Peak Pollution Hours

Make sure to only step out when needed. Air pollution levels are typically highest in the morning and evening, which is why you must avoid stepping out at this hour of the day.

Avoid Smoking

The air you are breathing is polluted, if you are into smoking, please avoid it when the AQI is in the 'poor' category. Smoking can pose severe threats to your lungs.

Exercising Regularly

Exercising regularly can help you strengthen the lungs and improve respiratory functions. However, you must avoid exercising in the open air when the AQI is poor.

Eat Healthy

Managing your diet is important when trying to keep yourself safe during this time of the year. Eating a healthy diet can help to improve lung function and boost the immune system.

Avoid Major Triggers

If you are suffering from Asthma or any other respiratory problems, make sure to avoid triggers that can worsen your symptoms such as pollen, dust mites, and pet dander.

Get Regular Check Up Done

If you have asthma or any other respiratory problems, make sure to see a doctor for a health checkup. This is also for those who have recovered from COVID and Dengue.

Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

By reducing your carbon footprint, you can help improve the air quality for everyone. This includes things like walking, biking, or carpooling, instead of taking out your own vehicle.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.