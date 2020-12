An itchy scalp is irritating and embarrassing. If you too are looking for ways to get rid of itchy scalp, here are some home remedies to help you out.

Does your scalp itch every time the weather changes? You're not alone. An itchy scalp is a problem that affects a lot of people, especially due to weather fluctuations. But the causes of itchy scalp is not just limited to that; there are a plethora of reasons why you might be suffering from the problem. Your scalp can go haywire due to the products you use, washing your hair with hot water, an underlying skin condition and whatnot. Regardless of the reason, the good news is that there are some easy-peasy ways in which you can get rid of the itchy scalp in no time.

Home Remedies For Itchy Scalp

With more people using natural remedies to address skin and hair problems, we are sharing with you some home remedies for your itchy scalp.

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

ACV contains antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that help you deal with infections in the scalp. It also acts as an astringent and helps get rid of the dead cells leading to scalp issues such as an itchy scalp.

How to use: Mix 1 tbsp. of ACV in four tablespoons of water in a bowl. Apply the mixture on your scalp and massage well. Let it sit for an hour before washing it off with a shampoo and cold water. Do this twice a week to relieve the itching.

Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil contains antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that can help you soothe itchy and inflamed skin.

How to use: Mix a tsp of peppermint oil and 1½ tsp of olive or coconut oil. Apply this oil directly on the scalp. Leave it for an hour and wash it with lukewarm water. Do this twice a week for effective results.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is one of the easiest and most effective remedies on the list. This natural coolant will soothe and nourish the scalp, and help you bid adieu to the itchiness. It can even help you if you have dandruff, another prominent cause of itchy scalp.

How to use: Take some fresh aloe vera gel and massage it directly on your scalp using your hands. Leave it for about 20 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Do this at least twice a week.

Onion Juice

The antimicrobial properties of onion provide relief from an itchy scalp.

How to use: Squeeze out the juice of an onion and apply it directly on your scalp using a cotton swab. Leave it for about 20 minutes and rinse it with lukewarm water. Do this once every week.

Neem

Neem is known for its medicinal properties and is an excellent way to curb itchiness and dandruff. It also helps the hair follicles to become stronger.

How to use: You can grind and boil neem leaves to make a paste and apply it on your scalp for 30 minutes before washing it off. Or you can drink neem juice every day to address all hair problems.

Argan Oil

Touted as one of the best oils for treating various hair problems, argan oil is a great choice for those with itchy scalp as well. It contains nourishing and moisturizing properties, which makes it an effective treatment for the problem.

How to use: Take the purest form of argan oil and massage it on the scalp. Sleep on it and let it work its magic. Wash it with lukewarm water and mild shampoo the next morning. Do this at least once a week.

Warm Olive Oil

The anti-inflammatory and skin protectant properties of olive oil help with scalp inflammation and give relief from inflammation.

How to use: Warm some olive oil and massage the scalp with it. Leave it overnight and wash it in the morning. Do this twice a week.